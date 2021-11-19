Katko explains vote against House's $1.85T social, climate bill

Unlike his vote on the infrastructure bill signed into law this week by President Biden, Republican Rep. John Katko did not break from his party's opposition to the sweeping spending bill that narrowly passed in the House of Representatives on Friday morning.

The vote, months in the making as Democrats attempted to resolve internal differences, approved $1.85 trillion in spending over the next 10 years on programs aimed at dealing with climate change, health care, energy, family services, education and housing. The measure now goes to a divided Senate.

The House bill was approved in 220-213 vote, with only one member breaking with their party, Maine's Democratic Rep. Jared Golden.

Katko, who was one of 13 House Republicans who voted in favor of a $1 trillion infrastructure package earlier this month, voted against the bill and issued a statement explaining his reasons.

“I joined my Republican colleagues in the House in voting ‘no’ on the reckless multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act," he said. "This measure authorizes one of the largest expansions of the federal government in our nation’s history. It contains radical Green New Deal policies, threatens to further balloon our national debt, provides taxpayer-funded benefits to individuals who enter our country illegally."

Friday's vote came after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the package would worsen federal deficits by $160 billion over the coming decade. The agency also recalculated the measure’s 10-year price tag at $1.68 trillion, though that figure wasn’t directly comparable to a $1.85 trillion figure Democrats have been using.

In his statement, Katko referenced current concerns about consumer prices and public safety as other reasons the bill would be bad for his constituents.

“Central New Yorkers are concerned about rising inflation, the supply chain crisis, and securing our border," he said. "The Build Back Better Act earned bipartisan opposition for good reason. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders, and the other authors of this socialist spending bill chose to ignore vital issues and instead prioritize the far-left’s longstanding policy objectives.”

The 2,100-page bill’s initiatives include bolstering child care assistance, creating free preschool, curbing seniors’ prescription drug costs and increasing efforts to slow climate change. Also included are tax credits to spur clean energy development, bolstered child care assistance and extended tax breaks for millions of families with children, lower-earning workers and people buying private health insurance.

Most of it would be paid for by tax increases on the wealthy, big corporations and companies doing business abroad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

