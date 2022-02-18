Katko eyes easier path for retired health care pros to return to work during pandemic

With central New York hospitals facing workforce shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. John Katko wants to make it easier for retired health care professionals to return to work.

Katko, R-Camillus, is proposing legislation that would suspend the Social Security Administration's retirement earnings test for retired health care workers and first responders who help during the pandemic and other public health emergencies.

Katko's office said the bill was inspired by Joseph Huppman, of Syracuse, who is a retired Syracuse VA Medical Center nurse and Air Force veteran. Huppman contacted the congressman about how the retirement earnings test is a hurdle affecting retired health care workers who want to return to work to assist during the pandemic.

For those who are under the full retirement age, the retirement earnings test may result in a loss of Social Security benefits if an individual returns to work and their income clears certain thresholds.

Katko thinks the retirement earnings test deters retired health care professionals from coming back to work, especially at a time when their help is needed.

"This bipartisan measure would provide a fix by incentivizing retired health care workers and first responders to participate in response efforts during this pandemic and any future public health emergency," he said.

The bill is cosponsored by two Democrats, U.S. Reps. Antonio Delgado and David Trone, and Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.

The legislation was first introduced in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic began. Katko was an original cosponsor of the measure. The bill was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee, but it did not advance in the last Congress.

