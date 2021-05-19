Katko eyes immediate access to benefits for people with metastatic breast cancer

A bill introduced by 38 members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, would provide immediate access to Medicare and Social Security disability benefits for people with metastatic breast cancer.
There are usually waiting periods for individuals with metastatic breast cancer. They must wait five months to receive Social Security Disability Insurance and 24 months for Medicare benefits.
But someone who has metastatic breast cancer, which is cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, does not have a long life expectancy. The average life expectancy for a patient with the disease is three years. That means they could have to wait months to receive disability benefits and even longer for Medicare.
"Metastatic breast cancer is a truly awful and aggressive form of cancer that takes the lives of thousands of Americans every year," Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement. "Current federal guidelines force individuals diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer to wait five months to access Social Security Disability Insurance and 24 months for Medicare benefits, leaving many without the health care and resources they desperately need.
"This commonsense bill would waive these waiting periods and allow individuals with metastatic breast cancer to have immediate access to critical support and medical care."
The National Breast Cancer Coalition, which has state and local groups, is supporting the bill.
Fran Visco, the coalition's president, said the organization's members have worked for years to address these waiting periods. She added that it will "make a significant difference for those who face this terrible situation."
That sentiment was echoed by Holly Anderson, who is the executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. The local organization serves residents in Katko's district.
Anderson said immediate access to benefits is necessary so people with metastatic breast cancer can receive uninterrupted care.
"Those living with metastatic breast cancer want to live full, meaningful, vibrant lives while they are able. And they do," Anderson said. "They walk among us, hardly noticed, raising families, caring for others, working in careers they love, but when they can no longer work, when they are nearing the end of life, they can't endure the required waiting period for disability insurance benefits and Medicare."
The bill's cosponsors include 19 Democrats and 18 Republicans. Seven New York members of Congress are supporting the bill, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice and GOP U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
It has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee for review.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.