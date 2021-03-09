Katko eyes more than $1B for mental health research, more access to services

U.S. Rep. John Katko has introduced two bills in Congress that would research ways to boost mental health services.
Katko, R-Camillus, partnered with a Democrat, U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, to unveil legislation that aims to achieve equity in access to mental health care systems. The bill would address the lack of access to these services in minority communities.
The members of Congress cited a Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics report that found the suicide rate among Black children age 5 to 12 was higher than white children. More than one-third of suicides among elementary school-aged students involved Black children, according to the report.
The bill introduced by Katko and Watson Coleman would allocate $805 million to research disparities in mental health services for minority communities, establish outreach programs and develop training programs for providers. It also would "improve the pipeline of culturally competent providers," according to a news release.
"Studies show that minority communities suffer disproportionately from the lack of access to quality mental health care," Katko said in a statement. "Our bill takes aim at these inequities by providing funding to expand the pipeline of providers in underserved areas."
The legislation has strong support in Congress, with 48 cosponsors. Several organizations, including the American Psychological Association and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, endorse the bill.
Katko is also leading a separate bill that seeks to improve mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill would provide $100 million annually over five years to the National Institute of Mental Health. The federal institute would examine the mental health effects of the pandemic.
There would be several targets of the research, according to the bill. The institute's research would include the mental health impact of the pandemic on health care providers, the effectiveness of digital mental health services and how the pandemic affected certain populations, including older adults, individuals with disabilities and children.
Katko joined with U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, a New York Democrat, to introduce the bill in the House. The legislation has been introduced by U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Amy Klobuchar.
"This bipartisan, bicameral bill will fund targeted research to strengthen our nation's mental health response and examine the toll of this pandemic on frontline health care workers," Katko said.
The pandemic's impact on mental health has been a longstanding concern. A poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 53% of U.S. adults reported that their mental health was negatively impacted by COVID-19.
