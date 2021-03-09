Katko eyes more than $1B for mental health research, more access to services

Katko is also leading a separate bill that seeks to improve mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill would provide $100 million annually over five years to the National Institute of Mental Health. The federal institute would examine the mental health effects of the pandemic.

There would be several targets of the research, according to the bill. The institute's research would include the mental health impact of the pandemic on health care providers, the effectiveness of digital mental health services and how the pandemic affected certain populations, including older adults, individuals with disabilities and children.

Katko joined with U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, a New York Democrat, to introduce the bill in the House. The legislation has been introduced by U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Amy Klobuchar.

"This bipartisan, bicameral bill will fund targeted research to strengthen our nation's mental health response and examine the toll of this pandemic on frontline health care workers," Katko said.

The pandemic's impact on mental health has been a longstanding concern. A poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 53% of U.S. adults reported that their mental health was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

