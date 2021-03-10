Katko eyes one-time federal holiday to boost COVID-19 vaccine awareness

U.S. Rep. John Katko has authored a resolution urging President Joe Biden to declare a one-time federal holiday with the goal of increasing the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The holiday would be known as National COVID-19 Vaccination Awareness Day. According to the text of the resolution, the purpose of the temporary holiday is to "act as a galvanizing moment to promote the more rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all areas of the country," to recognize health care entities and the government for their partnership in developing the vaccinations and to raise awareness about how the vaccine can allow for a return to normalcy.
The resolution also "encourages Americans to take advantage of the rapidly increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccines" and acknowledges the efficacy of the inoculations.
Katko's resolution has two Democratic cosponsors — U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Abigal Spanberger.
"The fact that our nation has developed and started distributing several safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in under a year is nothing short of extraordinary," said Katko, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee. "With the promise of more supplies on the horizon, we must encourage more Americans to get vaccinated while continuing to collaborate with federal, state and local leaders to ensure rapid and equitable distribution."
The first COVID-19 vaccinations received emergency approval in December. Pfizer was the first company to have its vaccination approved, followed by Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses, with the second administered a few weeks after the first.
In late February, federal regulators approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. Unlike Moderna and Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson's is a single-dose vaccination.
While supplies were limited at first, more doses are being deployed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 95.7 million doses have been administered in the U.S. Nearly 10% of the country's population — over 32.9 million people — are fully vaccinated. More than 62 million people have received at least one dose.
In Cayuga and Onondaga counties, both of which Katko represents in Congress, nearly 140,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 73,000 have been fully vaccinated.
"Americans can be rest assured that there is an end in sight, and together, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than before," Katko said.
