Katko eyes one-time federal holiday to boost COVID-19 vaccine awareness

U.S. Rep. John Katko has authored a resolution urging President Joe Biden to declare a one-time federal holiday with the goal of increasing the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The holiday would be known as National COVID-19 Vaccination Awareness Day. According to the text of the resolution, the purpose of the temporary holiday is to "act as a galvanizing moment to promote the more rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all areas of the country," to recognize health care entities and the government for their partnership in developing the vaccinations and to raise awareness about how the vaccine can allow for a return to normalcy.

The resolution also "encourages Americans to take advantage of the rapidly increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccines" and acknowledges the efficacy of the inoculations.

Katko's resolution has two Democratic cosponsors — U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Abigal Spanberger.