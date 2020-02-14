Katko: Feds award $11M to Auburn, CNY for housing, job creation

More than $11 million in federal grants have been awarded to the city of Auburn and other communities in central New York to support affordable housing project and boost job creation efforts, U.S. Rep. John Katko said Friday.

The grants were provided through programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Syracuse will receive $5,061,399, Onondaga County will get $2,351,749 and Auburn has been awarded $889,803 through the Community Development Block Grant program. The grants can be used to provide affordable housing, support services in the community and for economic initiatives.

Syracuse and Onondaga County also received funding through the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Grants totaling $426,853 for the city and $176,197 for the county will be used to assist people seeking permanent housing after being homeless or experiencing a housing crisis, according to a news release.

An additional $1,424,695 was awarded to Syracuse and $650,503 for the county through the HOME Investment Partnerships program, which aims to expand the availability of affordable housing for low-income families.