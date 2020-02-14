Katko: Feds award $11M to Auburn, CNY for housing, job creation

More than $11 million in federal grants have been awarded to the city of Auburn and other communities in central New York to support affordable housing project and boost job creation efforts, U.S. Rep. John Katko said Friday.
The grants were provided through programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Syracuse will receive $5,061,399, Onondaga County will get $2,351,749 and Auburn has been awarded $889,803 through the Community Development Block Grant program. The grants can be used to provide affordable housing, support services in the community and for economic initiatives.
Syracuse and Onondaga County also received funding through the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Grants totaling $426,853 for the city and $176,197 for the county will be used to assist people seeking permanent housing after being homeless or experiencing a housing crisis, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
An additional $1,424,695 was awarded to Syracuse and $650,503 for the county through the HOME Investment Partnerships program, which aims to expand the availability of affordable housing for low-income families.
Syracuse also received $399,497 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS. The money is awarded to states and nonprofit organizations for projects that assist low-income people who have been diagnosed with HIV or AIDS.
Katko, R-Camillus, highlighted his support for the grant programs. He said he led a bipartisan push to advocate for "robust funding" for the programs, including the Community Development Block Grant.
"Addressing poverty and improving economic conditions for central New Yorkers has been a top priority for me since coming to Congress," Katko said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.