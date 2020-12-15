Katko: Feds to audit electronic monitoring, pre-trial release failures

"The Department of Justice hid behind the secrecy of deeming the information classified," he said. "No longer now will they be able to hide behind that secrecy."

According to Katko's office, it will take the Government Accountability Office five months to commence the review. Once it begins, Katko hopes it will be completed within six months. It may take longer.

After the audit is complete, there will likely be recommendations that Congress can act on to improve pre-trial release programs. Katko said the recommendations could apply to state and local programs, too.

"It's our fervent hope that this effort will lead to safer communities and ensure tragedies like the one we witnessed in 2013 will be prevented," Katko added.

Cregg shares that stance. He hopes the review will help Congress address the flaws with pre-trial release programs and the use of electronic monitoring devices. He acknowledged the importance of pre-trial release programs, but said the initiatives — especially electronic monitoring — shouldn't compromise public safety.

"It was nearly eight years ago that I stated that Lori and our community deserved answers on the failures of pre-trial release and electronic monitoring that allowed David Renz to steal (Bresnahan) from all of us," Cregg said. "Today is day one in getting those answers."

