Katko for Congress ads press CNY Democrats to reveal who they're supporting for president

U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign on Friday launched a series of digital ads calling on his potential Democratic opponents to reveal who they're supporting in the presidential race.
The first ad released by the campaign shows Democratic congressional candidates Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso pictured in the foreground. There are photos of two presidential candidates, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in the background.
Not pictured in the ad: Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.
The text above the images of the congressional candidates asks, "Who are Balter, Misso and Conole supporting?"
The cost of the ad campaign wasn't disclosed. The ads will appear on social media and websites.
Balter, Conole and Misso haven't revealed who they're supporting in the Democratic presidential primary or if they've reached a decision on who to support for the nomination. Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018, has said in past interviews that she likes the Democratic field and would support the nominee.
Conole and Misso haven't commented on the presidential race.
The question about who the 24th district candidates are supporting in the presidential race won't be limited to the Democratic contenders.
Katko hasn't said whether he'll support President Donald Trump for re-election. In an interview with The Citizen last year, he said it was "too early" to decide if he will vote for Trump, his party's standard-bearer. At a press conference in December, he repeated that he hasn't made a decision.
In 2016, Katko didn't support Trump for president. He said he cast a write-in vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
For the candidates in the 24th district race, the question of who they're supporting in the presidential race could be used against them by their opponents.
If Katko opts to support Trump, Democrats will use that against him over the next several months. For the Democratic candidates, if they support more progressive candidates for president like Sanders and Warren, Katko and the GOP will label them out of touch and extreme.
