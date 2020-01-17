Katko for Congress ads press CNY Democrats to reveal who they're supporting for president

U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign on Friday launched a series of digital ads calling on his potential Democratic opponents to reveal who they're supporting in the presidential race.

The first ad released by the campaign shows Democratic congressional candidates Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso pictured in the foreground. There are photos of two presidential candidates, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in the background.

Not pictured in the ad: Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

The text above the images of the congressional candidates asks, "Who are Balter, Misso and Conole supporting?"

The cost of the ad campaign wasn't disclosed. The ads will appear on social media and websites.

Balter, Conole and Misso haven't revealed who they're supporting in the Democratic presidential primary or if they've reached a decision on who to support for the nomination. Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018, has said in past interviews that she likes the Democratic field and would support the nominee.

Conole and Misso haven't commented on the presidential race.