Katko for Congress highlights COVID-19 response, legislative record in new TV ad
ELECTION 2020

John Katko

Congressman John Katko appears in his latest campaign commercial. 

 Screen shot

A new ad released by U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign features a doctor and older resident praising his COVID-19 response and highlights his legislative record in Congress. 

The 30-second commercial, which is airing on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in the Syracuse area, opens with a doctor, Joseph, saying that Katko, R-Camillus "fought for us every step of the way" when health care professionals needed supplies. Joan, a Marcellus resident, also appears in the ad to note that Katko "took action when we needed help." 

Katko advocated for funding to help central New York hospitals and expand COVID-19 testing. He's also pushed for a federal investigation into New York nursing home deaths. The state has been criticized due to a since-changed policy that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. 

The ad includes the theme of Katko's first general election commercial that was released three months ago — how he's established a bipartisan record in Congress. The Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University ranked Katko as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress this year. That ranking was based on his cosponsorship of Democratic-authored bills. 

It's the ninth ad released by Katko's campaign. Most of Katko's commercials have targeted Democratic challenger Dana Balter over her support of Medicare for All and bail reform legislation. 

There's also a first in this ad: It's the first time Katko appears and is speaking to the camera in a campaign commercial. Even in his first ad, which was a positive commercial that focused on his legislative record, it largely relied on old footage or clips of Katko. 

Balter and Katko have been dueling on the airwaves since early July. Much of the clashing has focused on health care. Other ads have focused on Katko's support of Trump or Balter's backing of the state's bail reform law. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

