Katko for Congress highlights COVID-19 response, legislative record in new TV ad

A new ad released by U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign features a doctor and older resident praising his COVID-19 response and highlights his legislative record in Congress.

The 30-second commercial, which is airing on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in the Syracuse area, opens with a doctor, Joseph, saying that Katko, R-Camillus "fought for us every step of the way" when health care professionals needed supplies. Joan, a Marcellus resident, also appears in the ad to note that Katko "took action when we needed help."

Katko advocated for funding to help central New York hospitals and expand COVID-19 testing. He's also pushed for a federal investigation into New York nursing home deaths. The state has been criticized due to a since-changed policy that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.