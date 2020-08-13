Katko for Congress in TV ad: Balter's health care plan would 'destroy Medicare'

U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign links Democratic challenger Dana Balter to Bernie Sanders in the latest television ad that pans Medicare for All.
In the commercial, which began airing in the 24th Congressional District on Thursday, the Katko campaign uses the same clips of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that it did in another ad that was released last week. Biden does not support Medicare for All — he prefers a public option instead — and clashed with other Democrats, notably Sanders, during the primaries.
The ad includes clips from a Democratic primary debate in Los Angeles last year. At the debate, Biden and Sanders sparred over Medicare for All. Sanders has introduced a bill that, according to one estimate, would cost $32 trillion over 10 years. There would be various sources to fund the program, including taxes on large financial institutions. But supporters acknowledge that Americans would pay higher taxes to finance Medicare for All.
Katko's ad focuses on the tax hikes if Medicare for All is adopted — an unlikely scenario since only 14 senators have cosponsored Sanders' bill and the House Democratic Caucus is split on the measure. During the aforementioned debate, Biden mentions that Medicare for All will "increase personal taxes." Sanders responded, "That's right. We are going to increase personal taxes."
What Katko's ad doesn't include is the rest of Sanders' statement — and a key part of Balter's support of Medicare for All. Sanders said that copays, deductibles and premiums would be eliminated under his plan. He argues that Americans will save money under a Medicare for All plan because they will no longer have out-of-pocket expenses.
Balter has made similar statements in explaining her support of Medicare for All and how it would be funded. She acknowledges there would be a tax increase, but thinks the savings from no longer having out-of-pocket health care costs will outweigh the hike. This has been used against the Syracuse Democrat in prior Katko ads because she commented in a commercial of her own that she doesn't support raising taxes on working families. Katko's campaign has accused her of lying because of her stance on Medicare for All.
With the new commercial, Katko's campaign goes further. It not only accuses Balter of lying, but it claims that Medicare for All would "destroy Medicare." It cites the New York Times as a source, but it wasn't a news article. It was an opinion column written by Dr. Scott Atlas, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank. Atlas contends that Medicare for All proposal would harm seniors on Medicare because it eliminates private insurance.
Many Medicare beneficiaries receive some form of private insurance, whether it's through Medicare Advantage, prescription drug coverage, or supplemental insurance.
Sanders' proposal would effectively end private insurance. Balter favors a different approach that would allow private insurers to continue to provide coverage.
"Seniors in central New York rely on Medicare, and have paid into it their entire lives," said Tom Haag, Balter's campaign manager. "But Balter is all-in on far-left, socialist Bernie Sanders' radical plan to end Medicare as we know it."
Several analyses and fact-checks recognize that Medicare would change because seniors, along with every other American, would be covered under the Medicare for All system. It would be a much larger program than it is now, with coverage of dental and vision — two services not covered by Medicare. Because it would expand coverage, Medicare for All supporters note that beneficiaries would no longer need private insurance to supplement their Medicare. But opponents argue that it could affect care for seniors and may adversely impact hospitals' finances.
The ad is the fifth released by Katko's campaign. He is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District.
While political forecasters rate the race leans or tilts Republican, Katko is considered one of the most vulnerable House members. However, a poll released this week found he is leading Balter by three points in the 24th district.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
