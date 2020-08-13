Katko for Congress in TV ad: Balter's health care plan would 'destroy Medicare'

What Katko's ad doesn't include is the rest of Sanders' statement — and a key part of Balter's support of Medicare for All. Sanders said that copays, deductibles and premiums would be eliminated under his plan. He argues that Americans will save money under a Medicare for All plan because they will no longer have out-of-pocket expenses.

Balter has made similar statements in explaining her support of Medicare for All and how it would be funded. She acknowledges there would be a tax increase, but thinks the savings from no longer having out-of-pocket health care costs will outweigh the hike. This has been used against the Syracuse Democrat in prior Katko ads because she commented in a commercial of her own that she doesn't support raising taxes on working families. Katko's campaign has accused her of lying because of her stance on Medicare for All.