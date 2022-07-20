Katko gets eight bills included in House-passed defense bill

Eight bills authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko were part of the $840 billion defense policy legislation approved by the House of Representatives last week.

The House's version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes a bill sponsored by Katko, R-Camillus, to create a pilot program within the Department of Defense to expand Onward to Opportunity programs at five more U.S. military bases. The bill was inspired by Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

The NDAA also featured bills from Katko to improve the Federal Emergency Management Agency's preliminary damage assessment process and to ensure that small states and rural areas have access to FEMA funding when disasters occur.

Other Katko bills in the NDAA include:

• The Preventing Sexual Harassment in Public Housing Act, which would require the Department of Housing and Urban Development to report the number of sexual harassment incidents in public housing.

• A bill requiring the Department of Labor to study barriers to employment facing immigrants, particularly those from Afghanistan and Ukraine, who have degrees and other credentials from other countries.

• Paycheck Protection Program Fairness for Engineering Services Act to help small engineering firms that were forced to pay back their loans, even though they complied with the forgiveness requirements.

• The Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution Act, which aims to crack down on revenge porn. The bill would create federal criminal liability for people who share private, sexually explicit images without consent.

• The One-Stop Pilot Program Act, which would establish a pilot program at foreign last-point-of-departure airports to allow passengers and their baggage to continue on additional flights without additional screening.

"Our region will greatly benefit from bills I introduced to expedite and ensure the fair treatment of rural communities during FEMA disaster response efforts, eliminate workforce barriers for New Americans, address cases of sexual harassment in public housing, and expand workforce development services for servicemembers, veterans and their spouses," Katko said. "I look forward to continuing to advocate for these important provisions in the months ahead."

The NDAA also includes billions in funding for projects that involve central New York defense contractors. The largest of these is $728.4 million for handheld manpack small form factor radios, with components supplied by L3Harris.

While the House passed the defense bill, the Senate will advance its version and then a conference committee will sort out the differences. The final bill is expected to pass later this year.