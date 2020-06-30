Katko, GOP reps ask NY attorney general to investigate state nursing home order

Near the conclusion of the letter, the members requested a "written commitment to investigate this deadly policy" by Thursday, July 2.

The letter was signed by U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican and the ranking member of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. It was also signed by New York's Republican congressional delegation, including Katko, U.S. Reps. Peter King, Tom Reed, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin.

Katko, R-Camillus, said he's hoping James will expand the investigation to review the "devastating" nursing home directive.

"Despite explicit warnings from the CDC, the state issued inconsistent and shifting guidance on providing care for the most vulnerable in our communities at nursing homes statewide," Katko said. "This included a mandate that forced nursing homes to accept known COVID-19 positive patients and a policy that allowed facilities to admit patients without testing for the virus.

"With over 6,000 deaths in nursing homes across the state, the attorney general must review the impact of these policies and make the findings available to our communities and the families of loved ones lost."

The nursing home order is no longer in effect. It had been posted on the state Department of Health's website, but it was deleted in May.