Katko heads to Syracuse University to celebrate passage of bill to help military families

U.S. Rep. John Katko is one step closer to expanding workforce development programs for military families.
Katko, R-Camillus, visited Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families to celebrate passage of his bill inspired by the programs offered at the institute. Under his legislation, the Department of Defense would launch a pilot program to aid the expansion of Onward to Opportunity programs at five U.S. military bases. The department would be required to partner with private organizations, according to Katko's office, which used the institute as an example.
The Onward to Opportunity program is available at 19 bases, including Fort Drum in northern New York. It was created in 2015 by the institute.
The goal of the initiative is to help veterans and military families with the transition to civilian life. Onward to Opportunity offers training programs, certifications and job placement assistance.
Penn State released a study last year that found participants in Onward to Opportunity and similar programs had improved economic opportunities.
"My bill builds off the IVMF's successes by supporting the expansion of Onward to Opportunity programs at five additional U.S. military bases," Katko said. "With this legislation, I'm aiming to make the transition to civilian life more seamless and ensure our military heroes have the opportunities they deserve."
Katko's bill was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual defense policy bill. The House passed the NDAA last week. The Senate will likely consider its own version of the defense bill, then settle any differences in a conference committee.
But the inclusion of Katko's legislation is viewed as a positive step toward increasing opportunities for veterans and military families. Dr. J. Michael Haynie, executive director of Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families, thinks the bill will provide important resources to help veterans and their family members pursue employment after their military careers are over.
"Transition from the military is starting a new chapter," Haynie said. "Transitioning military families are looking for opportunities to continue being of service, and we need to give them the tools to reach their full potential."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.