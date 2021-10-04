Katko heads to Syracuse University to celebrate passage of bill to help military families

U.S. Rep. John Katko is one step closer to expanding workforce development programs for military families.

Katko, R-Camillus, visited Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families to celebrate passage of his bill inspired by the programs offered at the institute. Under his legislation, the Department of Defense would launch a pilot program to aid the expansion of Onward to Opportunity programs at five U.S. military bases. The department would be required to partner with private organizations, according to Katko's office, which used the institute as an example.

The Onward to Opportunity program is available at 19 bases, including Fort Drum in northern New York. It was created in 2015 by the institute.

The goal of the initiative is to help veterans and military families with the transition to civilian life. Onward to Opportunity offers training programs, certifications and job placement assistance.

Penn State released a study last year that found participants in Onward to Opportunity and similar programs had improved economic opportunities.