Katko, House GOP leaders to visit U.S.-Mexico border, blast Biden for 'crisis'

U.S. Rep. John Katko, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, will join House Republican leaders on a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border next week to examine what they call President Joe Biden's "border crisis."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the trip at a news conference outside of the Capitol on Thursday. Katko, R-Camillus, was among the speakers at the press event.
Katko has criticized Biden for certain executive orders that were issued early in the president's term. Biden signed a handful of immigration-related orders that reversed some of former President Donald Trump's policies, including the construction of a border wall.
In January, Katko panned Biden's orders as a "knee-jerk rollback of commonsense national security and immigration measures to secure our borders." He repeated that criticism on Thursday, while adding that Biden reversed "productive and effective border security policies."
Katko and other Republicans believe there is a crisis unfolding at the border because of an increase in the number of migrants seeking entry into the U.S. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency encountered more than 100,000 people aiming to cross the southern border, a 28% increase in one month and 173% higher than February 2020.
Customs and Border Protection encounters more than 3,000 people a day attempting to cross the border. Katko recalled that former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Barack Obama's administration, said 1,000 encounters a day was "a bad number."
Katko described the situation as "disorder at the border by executive order."
"Instead of being transparent with Congress and the American people about what is happening at the border, the (Biden administration) is twisting itself into a pretzel to avoid using the dreaded word, 'crisis'," Katko said. "All we heard out of the White House yesterday was a refusal to take responsibility and yet-to-be-revealed long-term objectives — not an answer to this immediate crisis."
Katko outlined other disagreements with the Biden administration beyond halting the construction of a border wall. He said "catch and release" policies have been implemented that allow migrants to enter the U.S. He also criticized the Biden administration's decision to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required those seeking asylum in the U.S. to stay in Mexico until their immigration court hearing.
McCarthy said he sent a letter to Biden requesting a meeting to discuss the immigration policies. So far, he hasn't received a response.
"So next week, I will be traveling to the border with 12 other (House Republicans) to assess the crisis firsthand and come back with solutions to make sure our border is secure and that we can end this crisis that Biden has created," McCarthy added.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.