Katko, House GOP leaders to visit U.S.-Mexico border, blast Biden for 'crisis'

Customs and Border Protection encounters more than 3,000 people a day attempting to cross the border. Katko recalled that former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Barack Obama's administration, said 1,000 encounters a day was "a bad number."

Katko described the situation as "disorder at the border by executive order."

"Instead of being transparent with Congress and the American people about what is happening at the border, the (Biden administration) is twisting itself into a pretzel to avoid using the dreaded word, 'crisis'," Katko said. "All we heard out of the White House yesterday was a refusal to take responsibility and yet-to-be-revealed long-term objectives — not an answer to this immediate crisis."

Katko outlined other disagreements with the Biden administration beyond halting the construction of a border wall. He said "catch and release" policies have been implemented that allow migrants to enter the U.S. He also criticized the Biden administration's decision to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required those seeking asylum in the U.S. to stay in Mexico until their immigration court hearing.

McCarthy said he sent a letter to Biden requesting a meeting to discuss the immigration policies. So far, he hasn't received a response.

"So next week, I will be traveling to the border with 12 other (House Republicans) to assess the crisis firsthand and come back with solutions to make sure our border is secure and that we can end this crisis that Biden has created," McCarthy added.

