 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katko: House-passed bill will protect pregnant workers from discrimination
alert

Katko: House-passed bill will protect pregnant workers from discrimination

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak High Risk

FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries at St. Mary's Church in Waltham, Mass. 

 Charles Krupa

The House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill that aims to protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination. 

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was approved by a 315-101 vote. The legislation would require employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers. It also prohibits employers from denying employment opportunities to women because they need reasonable accommodations due to pregnancy or childbirth. 

U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of the original cosponsors of the bill. It was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York City. 

Even before the vote, the legislation had bipartisan support. Twenty Republicans joined 208 Democrats to cosponsor the measure. 

Katko co-sponsored the bill last year when the House passed it by a large margin (329-73). It wasn't considered by the U.S. Senate before the end of the 116th Congress, so it had to be introduced in the new Congress. 

"I'm glad to work across the aisle to advance this important piece of bipartisan legislation to ensure no mother or mother-to-be in this nation has to choose between being a parent and keeping their job," he said.

Katko added, "The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which passed the House today, takes steps to protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination by implementing a uniform, fair and familiar framework for employers. In effect, this bill enables pregnant workers to provide for their families while remaining healthy and safe in the workplace." 

The legislation faces an uncertain fate in the Senate. While Democrats hold a slim majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, they may lack the votes needed to overcome a filibuster. They need 60 votes to end debate and allow a final vote on the measure. 

The passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act caps off a successful week for Katko, who had three other bills he either sponsored or helped introduce approved by the House. 

"I was sent to Congress to work on behalf of central New York and govern," he said. "That has, and will always be my focus." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News