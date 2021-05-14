Katko: House-passed bill will protect pregnant workers from discrimination

The House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill that aims to protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination.
The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was approved by a 315-101 vote. The legislation would require employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers. It also prohibits employers from denying employment opportunities to women because they need reasonable accommodations due to pregnancy or childbirth.
U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of the original cosponsors of the bill. It was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York City.
Even before the vote, the legislation had bipartisan support. Twenty Republicans joined 208 Democrats to cosponsor the measure.
Katko co-sponsored the bill last year when the House passed it by a large margin (329-73). It wasn't considered by the U.S. Senate before the end of the 116th Congress, so it had to be introduced in the new Congress.
"I'm glad to work across the aisle to advance this important piece of bipartisan legislation to ensure no mother or mother-to-be in this nation has to choose between being a parent and keeping their job," he said.
Katko added, "The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which passed the House today, takes steps to protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination by implementing a uniform, fair and familiar framework for employers. In effect, this bill enables pregnant workers to provide for their families while remaining healthy and safe in the workplace."
The legislation faces an uncertain fate in the Senate. While Democrats hold a slim majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, they may lack the votes needed to overcome a filibuster. They need 60 votes to end debate and allow a final vote on the measure.
The passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act caps off a successful week for Katko, who had three other bills he either sponsored or helped introduce approved by the House.
"I was sent to Congress to work on behalf of central New York and govern," he said. "That has, and will always be my focus."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.