Katko: House-passed bill will protect pregnant workers from discrimination

The House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill that aims to protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was approved by a 315-101 vote. The legislation would require employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers. It also prohibits employers from denying employment opportunities to women because they need reasonable accommodations due to pregnancy or childbirth.

U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of the original cosponsors of the bill. It was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York City.

Even before the vote, the legislation had bipartisan support. Twenty Republicans joined 208 Democrats to cosponsor the measure.

Katko co-sponsored the bill last year when the House passed it by a large margin (329-73). It wasn't considered by the U.S. Senate before the end of the 116th Congress, so it had to be introduced in the new Congress.