 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
CONGRESS

Katko, IRS rep to answer tax questions during telephone town hall

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Rep. John Katko will be joined by an Internal Revenue Service representative when he hosts a telephone town hall next week. 

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. The theme of the call will be the income tax filing season. Katko, R-Camillus, and the IRS representative will answer questions about income tax filing and resources available for taxpayers. 

"I've heard from many central New York families who have questions about filing their taxes this year, and I encourage anyone who is interested in this event to sign up on my website and receive a call," Katko said. 

To sign up for the telephone town hall, you must complete the form at katko.house.gov/telephone-town-hall. The form is due by 4 p.m. Monday. Questions will be taken from callers. 

Rep. John Katko headshot

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News