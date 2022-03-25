Katko, IRS rep to answer tax questions during telephone town hall

U.S. Rep. John Katko will be joined by an Internal Revenue Service representative when he hosts a telephone town hall next week.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. The theme of the call will be the income tax filing season. Katko, R-Camillus, and the IRS representative will answer questions about income tax filing and resources available for taxpayers.

"I've heard from many central New York families who have questions about filing their taxes this year, and I encourage anyone who is interested in this event to sign up on my website and receive a call," Katko said.

To sign up for the telephone town hall, you must complete the form at katko.house.gov/telephone-town-hall. The form is due by 4 p.m. Monday. Questions will be taken from callers.

