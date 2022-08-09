Katko joins Biden for chips bill signing at White House: 'We're swinging for the fences'

As President Joe Biden signed a bill that will invest billions into semiconductor manufacturing, he was joined on stage by a select group of Congress members, including U.S. Rep. John Katko.

Biden on Tuesday signed the CHIPS and Science Act, a measure that will provide $54.2 billion to support semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The legislation, which pledges a total of $280 billion to boost chip production, also includes a 25% tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

Semiconductor chips are used in many different products, from cars to computers. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the United States produces 10% of the world's semiconductors. China accounts for nearly one-quarter of chip manufacturing. Taiwan (21%) and South Korea (19%) are also major producers.

Katko, R-Camillus, played a role in reaching an agreement on the chips legislation, which received bipartisan support in Congress.

"Seeing the bill signed into law is the culmination of an awful lot of work by an awful lot of people, including myself," he told The Citizen after the signing ceremony at the White House. "You spend a lot of political capital to get this done and it was well worth every bit of it just given the potential positives for central New York."

One reason Katko is excited about the new law is the possibility of the Syracuse area landing a major chip manufacturer. He thinks the region is "right at the edge" of hosting a manufacturer, but the company — its name wasn't disclosed — has yet to make an announcement.

"We're hoping and praying it comes through," he said. "We should know soon."

The potential economic benefits could be massive. Chip manufacturers are investing billions to build new plants in the United States, largely due to the chips legislation. The factories would require thousands of employees, who would be paid six-figure salaries.

For central New York, it would be a game-changer. Katko previously said that there would be additional benefits, from other investments in the region to spin-off businesses.

The efforts to incentivize chip manufacturers to set up shop in the United States are also viewed as important for national security. Some chips are used in certain types of military equipment.

Katko broke with Republican Party leaders to support the legislation. While there was some support among GOP members, most in the House voted against the chips bill.

But Katko could not pass up an opportunity to support a bill, especially one that involved input from both parties, that will benefit his district.

"If we pull it off, it'll be one of the greatest things to happen to central New York in generations," he said. "I'm very proud to have done my part to at least position us to do that."