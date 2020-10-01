Katko leads bipartisan delegation to White House for discussion about China, COVID-19

"We regard the U.S.-China relationship as the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and we are troubled by the conduct of the Chinese Community Party across a range of issue areas, from foreign and defense policy, to trade, to human rights, to its efforts to exploit the COVID pandemic to advance its interests at the expense of the U.S. and our allies," Murphy and Katko said.

"We believe the United States will be in the strongest position to protect our national interests and to influence CCP behavior if we approach Beijing with a strong bipartisan front, rather than divided along partisan lines."

Other members of the moderate groups attended the meeting, including U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Utica Democrat who is also a co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition.

Brindisi and Katko have partnered on several issues over the past two years. They were recently praised for their work on major conservation legislation.

After the meeting on China policy, Brindisi said that national security and the COVID-19 response shouldn't be a partisan issue.

"Politics should stop at the water's edge with the Chinese Communist Party's behavior throughout the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, we need a bipartisan and thoughtful response to ensure America and our allies can work together to emerge from this crisis safe, secure and as global leaders."

