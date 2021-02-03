Katko, moderate GOP group to Biden: Work on bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill

As Democrats in Congress are beginning to move toward passing another COVID-19 relief package, U.S. Rep. John Katko and other moderate House Republicans are asking President Joe Biden to pursue a bipartisan agreement.

Katko, R-Camillus, and members of the Republican Governance Group sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday requesting negotiations between both parties. The letter was released following a party-line vote in the House that would allow Democrats to pass a $1.9 trillion relief bill using a process called budget reconciliation.

Under budget reconciliation, there are certain terms Congress must meet to advance the legislation. But the important part for Democrats is that it only requires a simple majority to pass both houses. There is a 50-50 tie in the Senate, but Democrats hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote. Democrats also have a majority of seats in the House.

It was the same process used in 2017 when Republicans, who controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress, passed the $1.9 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a bill that permanently cut corporate tax rates and lowered individual income taxes and made other changes to the tax code. Katko voted for that bill even though Democrats were largely shut out of the process.