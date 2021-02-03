Katko, moderate GOP group to Biden: Work on bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill

As Democrats in Congress are beginning to move toward passing another COVID-19 relief package, U.S. Rep. John Katko and other moderate House Republicans are asking President Joe Biden to pursue a bipartisan agreement.
Katko, R-Camillus, and members of the Republican Governance Group sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday requesting negotiations between both parties. The letter was released following a party-line vote in the House that would allow Democrats to pass a $1.9 trillion relief bill using a process called budget reconciliation.
Under budget reconciliation, there are certain terms Congress must meet to advance the legislation. But the important part for Democrats is that it only requires a simple majority to pass both houses. There is a 50-50 tie in the Senate, but Democrats hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote. Democrats also have a majority of seats in the House.
It was the same process used in 2017 when Republicans, who controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress, passed the $1.9 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a bill that permanently cut corporate tax rates and lowered individual income taxes and made other changes to the tax code. Katko voted for that bill even though Democrats were largely shut out of the process.
But now that Republicans are in the minority, they are hoping to be involved in developing the next COVID-19 relief package. Biden's proposal includes $350 billion for state and local governments, $1,400 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, $400 weekly payments for those who are unemployed and $50 billion in grants and loans for small businesses. There is also more funding for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and aid for renters.
A group of 10 Senate Republicans offered a counterproposal — $618 billion that includes some elements of Biden's plan, but at different funding levels. The GOP plan doesn't include any funding for state and local governments but would give $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning no more than $50,000 a year.
Biden met with the Republican senators about the proposal and has expressed willingness to work with the GOP on the relief bill. But because of the ongoing pandemic, he doesn't want a delay. He believes there should be quick action on relief legislation.
However, Katko and his GOP colleagues note that past COVID-19 relief packages have received bipartisan support. There have been a handful of bills, including a $2.2 trillion measure passed last year, that won backing from Democrats and Republicans.
"Recognizing that common ground exists, as well as the importance of continuing to put forward a bipartisan response to this pandemic, we respectfully request that your administration work with lawmakers from both parties to negotiate and advance the next round of COVID-19 relief," Katko and the Republican Governance Group wrote. "It is our strong belief that these efforts will provide a much-needed signal to all Americans that bipartisanship in the face of crisis is not only possible, but essential."
It appears, though, that Biden is ready for action soon on his COVID-19 relief plan. He met Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and the new Democratic chairs of Senate committees.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her briefing that the president and Senate Democrats agreed on "the need to go big" to address the pandemic and bolster the economy. But bipartisan negotiations weren't ruled out.
"During the conversation, the president and Democratic leaders also agreed to continue working to find areas of bipartisan agreement in an effort to integrate ideas and make the process as bipartisan as possible."
