Katko: More than $150K in overdue stimulus checks, tax returns paid to CNY residents

For months, several central New York residents and families wanted answers about the status of their COVID-19 relief checks. With the help of U.S. Rep. John Katko's office, they received the payments.

Katko, R-Camillus, announced Wednesday that more than $150,000 in overdue economic impact payments and tax returns have been delivered to residents of the 24th Congressional District. Katko's office assisted constituents who either didn't receive a stimulus check or a 2019 tax return.

A COVID-19 relief package approved in late March included $1,200 one-time payments for individuals making up to $75,000 annually and $2,400 checks for families with yearly incomes of up to $150,000. While most Americans received their payments within weeks of President Donald Trump signing the aid bill, others faced delays in getting their checks.

Katko held a telephone town hall and virtual workshop on the economic impact payments with Internal Revenue Service representatives. During those events, he heard from constituents who struggled to get answers about the status of their check.