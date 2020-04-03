Katko, Murphy eye 9/11-style commission to review COVID-19 pandemic response

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff — the chair of the House Intelligence Committee — revealed that he's authoring a bill to establish an independent commission that would review the preparations for and the response to the pandemic.

According to the proposal released by Katko and Murphy, a Florida Democrat, the commission's tasks would include reviewing how COVID-19 emerged and spread in the U.S., evaluate the national preparations and the response to the pandemic and issue a report on the public health crisis with recommendations on preventing and preparing for future pandemics.

The commission wouldn't begin its work until early 2021, according to Murphy. The commission's report would be released by March 2022.

Murphy has experience responding to pandemics. She led the Department of Defense's response to the avian flu outbreak in 2005.

"Right now, we must all be laser-focused on the immediate public health and economic threats posed by COVID-19," Murphy said. "But we do need a bipartisan, comprehensive review of our response when we emerge from this crisis. What did we learn? What did we do wrong? What did we do right? These are critical questions that must be answered."

