Katko, Murphy eye 9/11-style commission to review COVID-19 pandemic response

As one pandemic continues to wreak havoc on New York and the United States, a bill introduced by two members of Congress would establish a 9/11-style commission to examine the national response to public health crises.
The legislation co-authored by U.S. Reps. John Katko and Stephanie Murphy is modeled after the 9/11 Commission that reviewed the preparedness and response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The commission's membership would be equally split between Democrats and Republicans. The president and congressional leaders would appoint the members.
Those appointed to the commission would have expertise in emergency management, public administration and public health.
While the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, there are conversations about what the federal, state and local governments could've done to prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the impact on the economy.
"We're currently grappling with the most significant public health crisis of our lifetime," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "Once the pandemic has ended, Congress has a solemn duty to undergo a comprehensive and bipartisan fact-finding mission that explores our nation's preparation for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Katko-Murphy bill was unveiled one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formation of a select committee to provide oversight of the federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff — the chair of the House Intelligence Committee — revealed that he's authoring a bill to establish an independent commission that would review the preparations for and the response to the pandemic.
According to the proposal released by Katko and Murphy, a Florida Democrat, the commission's tasks would include reviewing how COVID-19 emerged and spread in the U.S., evaluate the national preparations and the response to the pandemic and issue a report on the public health crisis with recommendations on preventing and preparing for future pandemics.
The commission wouldn't begin its work until early 2021, according to Murphy. The commission's report would be released by March 2022.
Murphy has experience responding to pandemics. She led the Department of Defense's response to the avian flu outbreak in 2005.
"Right now, we must all be laser-focused on the immediate public health and economic threats posed by COVID-19," Murphy said. "But we do need a bipartisan, comprehensive review of our response when we emerge from this crisis. What did we learn? What did we do wrong? What did we do right? These are critical questions that must be answered."
