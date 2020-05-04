Katko: Next federal COVID-19 relief bill should help local governments

If there is another federal coronavirus relief bill, U.S. Rep. John Katko wants it to include much-needed aid for local governments.
Katko, R-Camillus, and 100 other members of Congress sent a letter to House leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, requesting "robust funding for county governments" in the next relief bill. Counties are facing financial difficulties due to the economic and public health crises stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said in April that the budget gap in his county could be up to $100 million because the statewide economic shutdown led to a loss of sales tax revenue. Cayuga County will furlough 11% of its workforce as sales tax revenue declines.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said COVID-19's impact on county government is "alarming."
"In addition to the county's continued advocacy for personal protective equipment and testing kits, Cayuga County has adopted paid leave for our employees in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, as well as lessen the economic pain for our employees during this crisis," McNabb-Coleman said. "County government may never fully recover without federal assistance. Please support provisions to the COVID-19 economic stimulus legislation to direct funding for county governments."
Katko noted that the coronavirus relief bill that passed in late March included funding for local governments, but it only applied to municipalities with more than 500,000 residents. If smaller local governments received any funding, it was from aid allocated to the states.
In their letter, the members of Congress wrote that the provision made it difficult for counties "to know how much of their state's allocation will be available for their needs."
"County governments are uniquely positioned to distribute funding to address the needs of our localities having been responsible for the majority of our coronavirus response efforts and handling the bulk of essential services for our towns and municipalities, providing police, fire, EMS and public services," Katko said.
