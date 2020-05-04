Katko: Next federal COVID-19 relief bill should help local governments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If there is another federal coronavirus relief bill, U.S. Rep. John Katko wants it to include much-needed aid for local governments.

Katko, R-Camillus, and 100 other members of Congress sent a letter to House leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, requesting "robust funding for county governments" in the next relief bill. Counties are facing financial difficulties due to the economic and public health crises stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said in April that the budget gap in his county could be up to $100 million because the statewide economic shutdown led to a loss of sales tax revenue. Cayuga County will furlough 11% of its workforce as sales tax revenue declines.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said COVID-19's impact on county government is "alarming."