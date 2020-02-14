Katko, NY reps to IJC: Maximize Lake Ontario outflows

With Lake Ontario near the historical maximum for this time of year, three members of Congress — including U.S. Rep. John Katko — want the International Joint Commission to take action to prevent flooding.

Katko, R-Camillus, co-authored a letter with U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and Joe Morelle urging the IJC to maximize outflows from the Moses-Saunders Dam near Massena.

As of Thursday, the lake is at 246.52 feet — just shy of the historical maximum for this time of year. It is a half-foot higher than it was this time last year and more than a foot higher than it was in 2017 when flooding affected shoreline communities.

The IJC's Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board increased outflows after a temporary drop in January. This week, outflows reached 282,200 cubic feet per second.

But the members of Congress believe the IJC should do more to prevent flooding. They are asking the IJC to recommend maintaining the "highest possible outflows" from the Moses-Saunders Dam over the next several months.

