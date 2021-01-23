Katko pans Biden's executive orders, urges him to 'reject far-left demands'

More than 48 hours after President Joe Biden was sworn in, U.S. Rep. John Katko thinks he needs to do more to unify the country.

Katko, R-Camillus, released a statement Friday evening in response to the 30 executive orders issued by Biden — actions the congressman says "codify far-left priorities which run counter to central New York's interests."

A review of Biden's executive orders found that a majority of them focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders include a mask mandate for federal buildings and properties, speeding up vaccine production and reversing former President Donald Trump's push to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization.

But there were other orders that drew criticism from Katko, mainly those that focused on immigration policies adopted under Trump. Biden issued executive orders to preserve the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, which began under former President Barack Obama. Trump sought to end the program during his term.

Katko supports keeping DACA in some form but believes that it should be part of a broader immigration reform package that includes border security measures.