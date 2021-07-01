Katko, Problem Solvers Caucus meet with White House officials on infrastructure

The "Building Bridges" proposal is similar to what Katko and the Problem Solvers Caucus first unveiled in 2018. The central New York congressman shared copies of that proposal when he met with Biden at the White House in March. He distributed an updated version of the plan at a summit organized by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Biden has made infrastructure a top priority in his first year in office. His proposal is much larger — $4 trillion — and has funding to address other issues, such as child care. While there is Democratic support for Biden's plan, Republicans have balked at the proposal because of its broader definition of infrastructure.

The Problem Solvers Caucus is confident that there is bipartisan support for an infrastructure deal that can pass both houses of Congress.

"We cannot miss this historic opportunity to show the American people that both sides of the aisle can work together to deliver real results for the nation," Fitzpatrick and Gottheimer said. "We look forward to continuing our discussions with the Biden administration in a bipartisan, bicameral manner on this physical infrastructure package to ensure that we can move this across the finish line."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.