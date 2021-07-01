Katko, Problem Solvers Caucus meet with White House officials on infrastructure

U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of 10 members of Congress who met with White House officials to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure agreement.
The meeting occurred Tuesday, according to a news release from the Problem Solvers Caucus. Katko, R-Camillus, is a member of the bipartisan group in Congress. The caucus's chairs — U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer — were present. Four Democrats and four Republicans, including Katko, also participated in the meeting.
Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said after the meeting that the caucus had a "productive conversation" with White House officials on "addressing the enormous need for new infrastructure and the backlog of deferred maintenance to rebuild a stronger America."
The caucus is looking to include its infrastructure plan, which Katko co-wrote, in a bipartisan agreement that a group of senators released last week. The $1.2 trillion deal includes $109 billion for bridges and roads, $66 billion for freight and passenger rail, $65 billion for broadband, $55 billion for water infrastructure and $49 billion for public transit.
President Joe Biden endorsed the senators' proposal last week.
The Problem Solvers Caucus has a separate plan titled, "Building Bridges: A Bipartisan Physical Infrastructure Framework." The framework would provide more than $1.2 trillion over eight years for investments in infrastructure, including bridges, roads, broadband, water systems, airports and rail.
The "Building Bridges" proposal is similar to what Katko and the Problem Solvers Caucus first unveiled in 2018. The central New York congressman shared copies of that proposal when he met with Biden at the White House in March. He distributed an updated version of the plan at a summit organized by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Biden has made infrastructure a top priority in his first year in office. His proposal is much larger — $4 trillion — and has funding to address other issues, such as child care. While there is Democratic support for Biden's plan, Republicans have balked at the proposal because of its broader definition of infrastructure.
The Problem Solvers Caucus is confident that there is bipartisan support for an infrastructure deal that can pass both houses of Congress.
"We cannot miss this historic opportunity to show the American people that both sides of the aisle can work together to deliver real results for the nation," Fitzpatrick and Gottheimer said. "We look forward to continuing our discussions with the Biden administration in a bipartisan, bicameral manner on this physical infrastructure package to ensure that we can move this across the finish line."
