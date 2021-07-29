Katko proposes GOP border security bill: Build walls, hire more Border Patrol agents

U.S. Rep. John Katko is leading a Republican proposal that aims to bolster security at the southern border and resume the construction of a border wall system.

Katko, R-Camillus, on Thursday introduced the Border Security for America Act. The main provisions of the bill include requiring Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to resume construction of border walls and deploy advanced technologies to support Border Patrol operations.

The legislation would also mandate the hiring of more Border Patrol agents and officers, and increase the number of officers in specialized areas, such as K-9 units and tunnel detection.

Katko's bill is in response to what he has frequently called a "crisis" at the border. He has blamed President Joe Biden for the influx of immigrants seeking to cross into the United States. He said Thursday that there have been more than 1.1 million illegal crossings this year, an increase of 362% compared to the same period last year.