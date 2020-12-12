Katko provides update on COVID-19 relief talks in Congress: Will bipartisan plan pass?

"And now, post-election, there's a $900 billion that has many cosponsors in the Senate and (Pelosi) says, 'OK, we'll take that,'" Katko said. "It leads you to the conclusion that she's putting politics ahead of priorities with respect to COVID relief because she just didn't want to give the president a win. And that, to me, is disgraceful."

But House Democrats, not the Senate Republicans and White House, have spent months demanding action on another large COVID-19 relief bill. There was a $2.2 trillion package that was signed in March and other measures to provide funding for testing and aid to businesses.

In May, House Democrats proposed a $3.5 trillion plan. It passed the House — Katko voted against it — but didn't receive consideration in the Senate. That legislation, known as the HEROES Act, included $1 trillion for state and local governments.

Katko acknowledged that state and local aid remains a sticking point. Another hurdle is liability shields for businesses. McConnell and most Republicans want the liability shields in any COVID relief package. Democrats have balked at including that in any aid bill.

One possibility, according to Katko, is that Congress could consider a bill this week that excludes the liability shields and aid for state and local governments.

"If they do, I think it's going to come in enough time to save an awful lot of small businesses," he said. "On the other hand, if they don't do it and the way that COVID is raging right now, it can be a lot worse for us."

