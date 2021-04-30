Katko: 'Real possibility' Congress can meet Biden's deadline for police reform

With President Joe Biden asking Congress to finalize police reform legislation by May 25 — the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder — U.S. Rep. John Katko thinks that's an attainable goal.

For nearly a year, Katko, R-Camillus, has been involved in discussions about policing reforms. Democrats and Republicans in Congress have separate proposals, but there have been conversations about a bipartisan bill that could be approved by both houses.

Katko said in an interview with The Citizen that he has participated in meetings, some of which have been held early in the morning or at night, on the police reform legislation. He thinks that an agreement is close, but the framework needs the support of key senators, including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott.

"I think we've got a really good shot to have something really soon," said Katko, who is the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee. He continued, "We could meet the deadline that the president set but it's going to take everyone to be flexible about it. No one is going to be 100% happy with it, which means it's probably going to be a pretty darn good bill."