Katko: 'Real possibility' Congress can meet Biden's deadline for police reform

With President Joe Biden asking Congress to finalize police reform legislation by May 25 — the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder — U.S. Rep. John Katko thinks that's an attainable goal.
For nearly a year, Katko, R-Camillus, has been involved in discussions about policing reforms. Democrats and Republicans in Congress have separate proposals, but there have been conversations about a bipartisan bill that could be approved by both houses.
Katko said in an interview with The Citizen that he has participated in meetings, some of which have been held early in the morning or at night, on the police reform legislation. He thinks that an agreement is close, but the framework needs the support of key senators, including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott.
"I think we've got a really good shot to have something really soon," said Katko, who is the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee. He continued, "We could meet the deadline that the president set but it's going to take everyone to be flexible about it. No one is going to be 100% happy with it, which means it's probably going to be a pretty darn good bill."
Biden set the non-binding deadline while delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. He called for action after the conviction of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.
While recognizing that most law enforcement officers "wear their badge and serve their communities honorably," Biden wants to implement police reforms.
"My fellow Americans, we have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve, to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system, and to enact police reform in George Floyd's name that passed the House already," he said. "I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus."
Katko offered ideas that he would accept in a police reform bill. Chauvin, he noted, had multiple complaints on his record and was disciplined on two occasions. That bothers Katko, who is a former federal prosecutor. He says it was a "major mistake" to have Chauvin still on the force.
But he also panned the Minneapolis Police Department, which he said had accreditation issues and should not have received federal funds until the agency improved.
What Katko hopes to see in any police reform legislation is incentives for police departments to meet high federal standards and enforcement of the standards. If officers are given clear benchmarks, he says they will "act accordingly."
"There's a lot of federal dollars that come to police departments," he added. "Police departments should not get any federal funding if they are not keeping their house in order."
A potential hurdle in negotiations is the debate over qualified immunity. Democrats want to end qualified immunity, which shields police officers from personal liability. Republicans have resisted that change, mainly due to the impact it could have on retaining officers and recruiting new personnel.
The proposed elimination of qualified immunity is one reason why Katko and other Republicans voted against the Democrats' police reform bill that the House passed in 2020 and again in March.
If Democrats insist on ending qualified immunity in a final police reform bill, Katko said it would be a deal-breaker. But he didn't rule out changes to the liability shield.
"From a security standpoint, you're not going to have any police officers signing up when they're personally liable for even doing their jobs the right way," he said. "With that being said, there are some things that we could do in the qualified immunity arena. Tim Scott is looking at those. I'm looking at those. We all are."
Katko will continue to be involved in the negotiations over a police reform bill. While he agrees that changes are needed, he also hopes that critics will stop "demonizing police."
He acknowledged that there are bad actors in law enforcement, and the legislation would target those individuals. But, he said, it would also benefit the "vast majority of cops that do a great job every single day."
"It helps them with funding and it helps them with clarity of standards as well," Katko said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.