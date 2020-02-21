Katko, Rice renew call for Congress to OK adoption policy for federal research animals

After the Food and Drug Administration implemented a policy for adopting animals used in its research, U.S. Reps. John Katko and Kathleen Rice hope Congress will pass their bill to apply the same standards to other agencies.

The FDA joined the Department of Veterans Affairs and National Institutes of Health, which have established guidelines for the adoption of animals used in research.

Katko, R-Camillus, and Rice, D-Garden City, introduced a bill last year that would set a uniform adoption policy for animals used by Public Health Service research institutions. There are thousands of healthy animals used in research every year that could be available for adoption.

In a statement, Katko said he supports the bill because he believes animals used in research "deserve the opportunity for placement into safe homes."

"I am proud to continue my work with Rep. Rice to implement an adoption policy for PHS research institutions and to join her in calling on House leadership to immediately consider the Humane Retirement Act," he said.