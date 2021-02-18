Katko rips Biden immigration plan: 'Shift toward open borders'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Katko, who is the ranking GOP member of the House Homeland Security Committee, panned the bill. He said the legislation "appears to be a compilation of immigration activists' wish lists that glaringly fails to include many commonsense measures to secure our borders and reform loopholes in our immigration system."

Katko has long said that any immigration reform legislation should include border security — a position he reiterated in his statement Thursday. While Biden's proposal does include border security provisions, Katko says they would require the Department of Homeland Security to develop plans that are either mandated by Congress or already exist.

"It, therefore, would not result in substantial and needed improvements at the border, while at the same time calling for immediate action on a broad range of immigration law changes," he said.

Last month, Biden issued a series of executive orders in his first few days in office. Some of the orders rolled back former President Donald Trump's actions on immigration. He terminated the national emergency declared by Trump to divert funds to construct a wall along the southern border. He also took action to preserve the DACA program, which was targeted during the Trump administration.