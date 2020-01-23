Katko said in 2016 Trump 'will never' earn his vote. He just endorsed him for re-election.

After the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape four years ago that showed then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump making lewd comments about women, U.S. Rep. John Katko said he wouldn't vote for Trump in the 2016 election.
"Faced with two candidates with serious flaws, I have long declined to endorse or support Donald Trump in this race," Katko, R-Camillus, wrote on his campaign Facebook page. "Today, many others in my party are joining me. Neither candidate shares my values. I cannot support Hillary Clinton, but Donald Trump has not and will never earn my vote."
Four years later, Trump is seeking a second term as president. And Katko, who has faced questions about whether he will endorse his party's standard-bearer for re-election, announced Thursday that he will vote for Trump.
"The upcoming election presents every American with the opportunity to look objectively at the president's record and current state of this country, and to contrast it with the proposals presented by the Democratic candidates," Katko said in a statement. "Under this president, our economy is flourishing, we've improved trade with other nations, and our national security is strong both at home and abroad. I weigh these accomplishments against the far-left proposals we're hearing from the Democrats running for president: Medicare-for-All, open borders and trillions of dollars in new spending.
"As much as I am sometimes frustrated by the president's approach, I believe our country is in a better place today than it was four years ago. We cannot afford the extreme policies being championed by the left, which would result in higher taxes for every American and a guaranteed debt crisis for our country. Given this choice, I will support President Trump this November."
Katko added that his support of the president is not a "blanket endorsement." He said he will continue to be "a vocal check on the president when I disagree with his rhetoric and with policy decisions that are not in the best interest of central New York."
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, who was the first New York GOP chair to endorse Trump in 2016, praised Katko for his decision to support Trump's re-election bid. He revealed that Katko told him recently he would endorse Trump for a second term.
"I think it's great that our member of Congress who is a Republican is supporting the Republican president," Dadey said.
The announcement comes after Katko's campaign launched a series of advertisements questioning who his potential Democratic opponents are supporting for president. There are three Democrats — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — seeking the party's nomination to challenge Katko in the 24th Congressional District race. Katko is running for a fourth term in Congress.
Balter, Conole and Misso told The Citizen last week that they will support the Democratic nominee for president. In his statement, Katko said he believes the candidates should reveal who they are supporting in the New York Democratic presidential primary.
By endorsing Trump now, Katko will avoid a repeat of the 2016 election when he spent months declining to say whether he would support his party's nominee for president.
Before the New York presidential primary in 2016, Katko committed to supporting the GOP nominee. But after Trump became the presumptive nominee, Katko said the Republican presidential hopeful would have to earn his vote.
It wasn't until the release of the "Access Hollywood" video that Katko made his decision. He said he wouldn't support Trump in the presidential election. He cast a write-in vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
During the first three years of Trump's term, Katko has supported several of Trump's policies and disagreed with others. He voted for the tax law in 2017 that remains one of Trump's major legislative achievements. He also supports the construction of barriers along the southern border — one of Trump's early campaign promises. And he voted against the two articles of impeachment introduced by House Democrats late last year.
Katko split with Trump and Republicans on other issues, such as the president's ban on transgender people serving in the military and ending Trump's border emergency order.
While Katko has disagreed with the president at times, he's also established a good rapport with members of the Trump administration.
In 2018, Vice President Mike Pence visited central New York to headline a fundraiser for Katko and tour Nucor Steel in Auburn. Weeks later, Ivanka Trump — Trump's eldest daughter and a senior adviser to the president — joined Katko for an education roundtable in Syracuse. Rick Perry, who was Trump's energy secretary at the time, also made a stop in central New York to meet with Katko and other officials at FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego County.
Last year, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled to Syracuse for a lead poisoning discussion organized by Katko.
"Since coming to Congress, I have always focused on dispensing with partisan rhetoric and working across the aisle to achieve results for central New York," Katko said. "I make clear when I disagree with the president, calling him out when his tone is offensive or divisive and publicly stating when I oppose his policies."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.