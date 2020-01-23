Katko said in 2016 Trump 'will never' earn his vote. He just endorsed him for re-election.

"As much as I am sometimes frustrated by the president's approach, I believe our country is in a better place today than it was four years ago. We cannot afford the extreme policies being championed by the left, which would result in higher taxes for every American and a guaranteed debt crisis for our country. Given this choice, I will support President Trump this November."

Katko added that his support of the president is not a "blanket endorsement." He said he will continue to be "a vocal check on the president when I disagree with his rhetoric and with policy decisions that are not in the best interest of central New York."

Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, who was the first New York GOP chair to endorse Trump in 2016, praised Katko for his decision to support Trump's re-election bid. He revealed that Katko told him recently he would endorse Trump for a second term.

"I think it's great that our member of Congress who is a Republican is supporting the Republican president," Dadey said.