Katko, Schumer push for quick designation of Fort Ontario as national park

New York's congressional delegation, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. John Katko, is asking the Department of the Interior to quickly designate Fort Ontario as a national park.

Katko, R-Camillus, authored the Fort Ontario Study Act which was signed into law in 2018. The legislation requires the National Park Service, an agency within the Interior Department, to conduct a special resource study — a necessary step to determine whether Fort Ontario should receive national park status.

The study began in 2021. The National Park Services uses four criteria to determine whether a site should be designated as a national park, including whether it possesses "nationally significant natural and/or cultural resources" and if it is a natural or cultural resource not represented in the national park system.

In a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Katko, Schumer, D-N.Y., and the New York delegation highlighted the need to expedite the designation process "for those who witnessed some of the most significant moments of Fort Ontario's history firsthand."

Fort Ontario was a military installation during the French and Indian War, American Revolution and the War of 1812. It continued to be used during the two world wars. From 1944 to 1946, the fort was used to house nearly 1,000 Holocaust refugees.

"The fort first opened its doors as an emergency shelter 78 years ago, however, and we are growing increasingly worried that many of these individuals will not be around to see the permanent commemoration of this history through the fort's designation as part of the national park system," the members of Congress wrote.

The special resource study must be finalized as part of the national park designation process. If the study finds that Fort Ontario should be added to the national park system, Congress must pass legislation. There was a years-long special resource study before a bill was introduced to create the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. The measure passed in 2014. The park was formally established in 2017.

But proponents of the national park designation believe the process for Fort Ontario won't be as complicated as the establishment of the Tubman park. The fort, which is owned by New York, has been a state historic site since 1949.