Katko seeks 'common ground' with Mayorkas, Biden's Homeland Security secretary

U.S. Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, wants a good working relationship with newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security. The vote was 56-43. Mayorkas is the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the department.

"It is my hope that we can find common ground to address the key issues facing the Department of Homeland Security and build a productive partnership," said Katko, who became ranking member of the committee in January. "Our homeland security, economic security and way of life continue to be threatened in unprecedented ways by highly sophisticated adversaries."

Mayorkas is the first Homeland Security secretary to be confirmed by the Senate in more than three years. The last secretary who received confirmation was Kirstjen Nielsen, who was confirmed in December 2017 and served in the post until April 2019.