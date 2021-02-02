Katko seeks 'common ground' with Mayorkas, Biden's Homeland Security secretary

U.S. Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, wants a good working relationship with newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security. The vote was 56-43. Mayorkas is the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the department.
"It is my hope that we can find common ground to address the key issues facing the Department of Homeland Security and build a productive partnership," said Katko, who became ranking member of the committee in January. "Our homeland security, economic security and way of life continue to be threatened in unprecedented ways by highly sophisticated adversaries."
Mayorkas is the first Homeland Security secretary to be confirmed by the Senate in more than three years. The last secretary who received confirmation was Kirstjen Nielsen, who was confirmed in December 2017 and served in the post until April 2019.
After Nielsen's resignation, then-President Donald Trump had three acting secretaries. Before President Joe Biden took office, he announced that Mayorkas would be his nominee for the position.
Until Mayorkas' confirmation, David Pekoske served as the department's acting secretary.
There will be several issues on Mayorkas' agenda as secretary, including the threats posed by domestic and foreign terrorists. Cybersecurity is another major concern for the department.
In his statement, Katko urged Mayorkas to work with Congress to "close the troubling gaps in our nation's cybersecurity posture."
While there will likely be plenty of opportunities for bipartisan agreement, the department's role in immigration enforcement may spark debate. Biden has already rolled back some of Trump's immigration-related actions, including the declaration of a national emergency that allowed him to use federal funding for the construction of a border wall.
Biden also issued executive orders to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, and reverses Trump's expansion of immigration enforcement within the U.S.
Katko has been critical of the executive orders. He said last month that the orders were a "knee-jerk rollback of commonsense national security and immigration measures to secure our borders."
"I also urge Secretary Mayorkas not to enable the unwinding of productive border security policies from the past four years that may be politically expedient but ultimately undermine the rule of law," Katko said Tuesday.
