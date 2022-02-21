Katko seeks to improve federal response to human trafficking

The leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, have introduced legislation to bolster federal efforts to combat human trafficking.

The bill cosponsored by Katko, R-Camillus, would make the Department of Homeland Security's Center for Countering Human Trafficking permanent and improve coordination between the department and the Blue Campaign, an initiative that educates law enforcement agencies and the public on how to identify and respond to human trafficking.

Katko partnered with U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, to introduce the bill. There are more than a dozen cosponsors, including three from New York — U.S. Reps. Yvette Clarke, Andrew Garbarino and Ritchie Torres.

"Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and it is vital that we work to increase awareness of these vastly underreported crimes," Katko said in a statement. "Improving the ability to recognize the signs of human trafficking will help saves."

A major component of the legislation is making the Center for Countering Human Trafficking permanent. The center was established in 2020 and combines the work of 16 agencies within the Department of Homeland Security to combat human trafficking.

In its annual report, the center said that human trafficking investigations conducted by Immigrations and Custom Enforcement increased from 947 in the 2020 fiscal year to 1,111 in the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 2021. The investigations included forced labor and sex trafficking cases, according to the report, and ICE performed the first-ever investigations to address forced labor in supply chains.

Cardell Morant, director of the Center for Countering Human Trafficking, wrote in the report that there are 25 million human trafficking victims annually, with 80% of the cases involving forced labor and the remaining 20% in sex trafficking.

Thompson, a Democrat, explained that human trafficking is "a scourge that exists around the entire world, including here in the U.S."

"It is critical that we work to enhance our nation's capabilities and resources to combat this horrific crime, as well as provide safe, health, and supportive environments for victims," he said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.