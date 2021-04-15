Katko, Stefanik want answers on 'staffing crisis' at northern border

With the apparent shift of Border Patrol agents from the northern border to the southern border, U.S. Reps. John Katko and Elise Stefanik are asking President Joe Biden to address what they describe as a "staffing crisis" along the U.S.-Canadian border.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Thursday that she has heard from Border Patrol whistleblowers who are concerned about the lack of agents along the northern border. An unknown number of agents have been transferred from the northern border to the southern border to assist with the large number of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. from Mexico.
In a letter to Biden, Katko, R-Camillus, and Stefanik asked how many Border Patrol agents remain in the northern and western New York areas and whether patrol boats are in use on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
They also asked about what protections are in place to ensure that Border Patrol agents aren't exposed to COVID-19 while temporarily reassigned to the southern border.
Based on what Stefanik has been told, the Border Patrol agents that remain in New York are virtually processing undocumented immigrants who entered the country in Texas.
"In the past year, there has been a 1,000% increase in drug seizures along the northern border and a 30% increase in illegal firearm seizures," said Stefanik, who co-chairs the Northern Border Congressional Caucus. "President Biden's immigration, economic, humanitarian, and national security crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has, in turn, created a crisis at the U.S.-Canada border. He must put an end to the madness, protect the American people and prioritize the well-being of our Border Patrol agents."
Katko, who is the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, recently visited the southern border for the second time in a month. He said shifting agents to the southern border "overextends" the Border Patrol and puts U.S. national security at risk.
"The solution to addressing the southern border crisis is not to pull northern border agents away from their posts, but to reinstate commonsense border policies that President Biden rolled back," Katko said.
Republicans, including Katko, have criticized Biden's handling of the situation at the border. With more encounters reported along the border and facilities that are over capacity, he has urged the president to reinstitute the policies that were in place under former President Donald Trump.
Katko has said the Biden administration should reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico until their immigration court hearing.
