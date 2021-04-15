Katko, Stefanik want answers on 'staffing crisis' at northern border

With the apparent shift of Border Patrol agents from the northern border to the southern border, U.S. Reps. John Katko and Elise Stefanik are asking President Joe Biden to address what they describe as a "staffing crisis" along the U.S.-Canadian border.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Thursday that she has heard from Border Patrol whistleblowers who are concerned about the lack of agents along the northern border. An unknown number of agents have been transferred from the northern border to the southern border to assist with the large number of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

In a letter to Biden, Katko, R-Camillus, and Stefanik asked how many Border Patrol agents remain in the northern and western New York areas and whether patrol boats are in use on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

They also asked about what protections are in place to ensure that Border Patrol agents aren't exposed to COVID-19 while temporarily reassigned to the southern border.

Based on what Stefanik has been told, the Border Patrol agents that remain in New York are virtually processing undocumented immigrants who entered the country in Texas.