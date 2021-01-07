Katko surprised by lack of security before attack on Capitol, calls for inquiry

As thousands gathered in Washington, D.C., to protest the 2020 presidential election results, U.S. Rep. John Katko was surprised by the lack of security measures.
"It seemed very much like business as usual, except for some gates that were up around the (Capitol) campus," he told reporters on Thursday.
Later in the day, the mob rushed the Capitol. The insurrection, led by supporters of President Donald Trump, revealed serious security vulnerabilities at the home of the United States' legislative branch.
The U.S. Capitol Police is responsible for securing the Capitol building, but videos posted on social media showed how easy it was for the insurgents to gain access to the Capitol. In one video, a large group overpowered a handful of Capitol Police officers who stood guard at a security fence on the west side of the building. Other videos show officers scrambling to form a line to prevent the mob from entering the Capitol.
Minutes later, the breach occurred.
Katko says he doesn't blame the frontline officers who attempted to stop the pro-Trump mob.
"Those people endured unbelievable things (Wednesday night) and they exhibited such courage for the most part. It was remarkable," he said. "Many of them were injured, some of them severely, but they still did their job."
After the Capitol was cleared, Katko said he saw some of the officers in the cafeteria. Some had torn uniforms or visible wounds. The Capitol Police said Thursday that more than 50 officers, including members of the D.C. police, were injured. The agency added that "several" officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.
But in the aftermath of the attack, there has been criticism of the Capitol Police's response. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Steven Sund, chief of the Capitol Police, should resign. Many lawmakers, including Katko, have questioned why there wasn't increased security ahead of the Jan. 6 protest.
Katko said he's volunteered to lead the investigation of the agency.
"We need to depoliticize and realize Capitol Police is undermanned, they're underfunded and this hopefully will be a way for us to strengthen them and give them better tools and not put them at such risk going forward," he said.
According to its website, the Capitol Police has more than 2,300 civilian employees and officers and an annual budget of $460 million.
Beyond the agency's budget and staffing levels, Katko said his main concern is its command structure. Prior to Wednesday, he expected that the protests would pose "very difficult" security challenges.
"And then what the president did kind of lit a match to everything and made it much worse, and that's why it happened quicker," he said.
