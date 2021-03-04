Katko tells Biden in White House meeting: 'Ready to do a deal' on infrastructure

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this year that construction would begin in 2022.

Katko said while in the Oval Office, he again invited Buttigieg to visit Syracuse to tour I-81. He sent a letter in February inviting Buttigieg to visit central New York.

"I told him he's a rockstar in Syracuse. Everyone wants to meet him," Katko said with a laugh. "He was very receptive to coming up. I talked to him about how we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something transformative with that highway. We need to do it. I would love to have him come up and hear from all sides. He said he would love to."

But the main focus of the meeting was the pursuit of a large infrastructure package. Katko agrees with Biden that it must be "substantial." But he told the president that while he's prepared to make a deal and willing to compromise, Biden must urge Democratic leaders in Congress to allow House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee members to work in a bipartisan manner. Biden, he said, is willing to do that.