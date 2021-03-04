Katko tells Biden in White House meeting: 'Ready to do a deal' on infrastructure

U.S. Rep. John Katko sat in the Oval Office at the White House Thursday. Seven other members of Congress were there. President Joe Biden was across the room. Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg participated in the meeting.
"This is why I came to Congress, and it's finally coming to a head," Katko, R-Camillus, recalled thinking during the meeting.
It was an hour-and-a-half conversation about an infrastructure plan — a legislative achievement that has eluded Katko during his four terms in Congress. He has expressed support for a large infrastructure page when President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump were in office. But neither could get a deal done.
The White House meeting with Biden was a good starting point for talks. Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure, said he was the only participant to come with a plan. Three years ago, he led a Problem Solvers Caucus working group that released a comprehensive infrastructure proposal. The document covered everything from bridges and roads, water infrastructure, broadband and changes to how these projects are funded by the federal government.
Katko said he gave a copy of the plan to every participant, including Biden.
"We went over it in detail and he was very receptive to it," the central New York congressman said. He added that the president's staff also thanked him for providing "a really good blueprint."
"I told him that's the only bipartisan infrastructure proposal that's been crafted since I've been in Congress. It's got the support of several dozen Republicans and Democrats already, so that was a good selling point."
The plan developed by Katko and the Problem Solvers Caucus shares many of the same key points as the proposal detailed by Biden during his presidential campaign. While there are some differences, most of the priorities are the same.
With Congress working to finalize a COVID-19 relief plan, Biden has communicated his desire to pursue a major infrastructure package. It would not only address infrastructure needs, such as repairs to bridges, roads and water systems, but it has the potential to create several new jobs.
It could also address the long-term funding challenges of highway infrastructure projects. The main source of funding for the Highway Trust Fund, the federal gas tax, hasn't increased since the early 1990s. It's a problem examined in Katko's blueprint, and it's an issue that Buttigieg has discussed since becoming transportation secretary.
The meeting also allowed Katko to highlight infrastructure needs in central New York, specifically the Interstate 81 project. A plan is advancing to tear down the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse and replace it with a community grid. The project will cost an estimated $2 billion, with the federal government covering most of the costs.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this year that construction would begin in 2022.
Katko said while in the Oval Office, he again invited Buttigieg to visit Syracuse to tour I-81. He sent a letter in February inviting Buttigieg to visit central New York.
"I told him he's a rockstar in Syracuse. Everyone wants to meet him," Katko said with a laugh. "He was very receptive to coming up. I talked to him about how we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something transformative with that highway. We need to do it. I would love to have him come up and hear from all sides. He said he would love to."
But the main focus of the meeting was the pursuit of a large infrastructure package. Katko agrees with Biden that it must be "substantial." But he told the president that while he's prepared to make a deal and willing to compromise, Biden must urge Democratic leaders in Congress to allow House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee members to work in a bipartisan manner. Biden, he said, is willing to do that.
There are plans for more meetings — Katko said that Biden will send members of his team to Capitol Hill for more discussions — and the president said he's going to be engaged in the process. However, Katko knows from past experience that it won't be an easy process. He remains hopeful that there will be a deal, and that it will receive bipartisan support.
If they can agree to an infrastructure package, Katko thinks it would be a major development for his district.
"I can't think of anything you could do for central New York that would be more important than this," he said. "From a roads and bridges standpoint, from water infrastructure — look at what they're trying to go through in Onondaga County to fix water systems. All those types of projects we could address."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.