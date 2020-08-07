Katko tells U.S. health secretary: Release more funding for Auburn, CNY hospitals

During a conversation with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, U.S. Rep. John Katko requested more funding for central New York hospitals still facing financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katko, R-Camillus, wants additional aid provided through the Provider Relief Fund. The $175 billion fund was established in a COVID-19 relief bill that President Donald Trump signed in March. The purpose of the fund is to provide financial help to hospitals and health care providers "on the front lines of the coronavirus response."
Many central New York hospitals and health care providers have already received millions in funding. SUNY Upstate Medical University has been awarded more than $20.3 million, according to a Department of Health and Human Services database. St. Joseph Hospital Health Center and Crouse Hospital, both in Syracuse, netted $11.4 million and $8.1 million. Auburn Community Hospital received $7.5 million.
The Department of Health and Human Services has been distributing the funding for various purposes over the last few months. But Katko said he's heard from hospital administrators in each of the 24th Congressional District's four counties — Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne — about the need for more financial assistance.
"With these local hospitals still recovering from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they need relief now," Katko said. "I highlighted the dire needs of our hospitals for Secretary Azar and urged the immediate distribution of additional direct funds through the Provider Relief Fund.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on hospitals in New York and across the country. While central New York avoided the worst of the pandemic, hospitals still had to prepare for outbreaks. Auburn Community Hospital spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on new beds and other equipment to prepare for a possible surge in cases.
But the hospitals also dealt with lost revenue from the cancellation of elective surgeries. New York ordered the postponement of elective surgeries to ensure that hospitals had enough beds if an outbreak occurred. In late April, the state announced that elective surgeries could resume.
There are negotiations between congressional leaders and the Trump administration on a new COVID-19 relief bill that may include more funding for hospitals, but no agreement has been reached as of Friday afternoon.
"While the CARES Act has provided hospitals with significant initial direct relief, we must continue acting to ensure providers have the necessary resources to care for patients in our communities," Katko said.
