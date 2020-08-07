Katko tells U.S. health secretary: Release more funding for Auburn, CNY hospitals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

During a conversation with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, U.S. Rep. John Katko requested more funding for central New York hospitals still facing financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katko, R-Camillus, wants additional aid provided through the Provider Relief Fund. The $175 billion fund was established in a COVID-19 relief bill that President Donald Trump signed in March. The purpose of the fund is to provide financial help to hospitals and health care providers "on the front lines of the coronavirus response."

Many central New York hospitals and health care providers have already received millions in funding. SUNY Upstate Medical University has been awarded more than $20.3 million, according to a Department of Health and Human Services database. St. Joseph Hospital Health Center and Crouse Hospital, both in Syracuse, netted $11.4 million and $8.1 million. Auburn Community Hospital received $7.5 million.

The Department of Health and Human Services has been distributing the funding for various purposes over the last few months. But Katko said he's heard from hospital administrators in each of the 24th Congressional District's four counties — Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne — about the need for more financial assistance.