Katko, Thompson agree to create Jan. 6 commission to investigate Capitol attack

U.S. Rep. John Katko reached an agreement with House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to establish a commission that will investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Katko, who is the Republican ranking member on the committee, and Thompson introduced the bill Friday. The House of Representatives could vote on it next week.

The commission, as proposed by Katko and Thompson, would consist of 10 members. Each party will name five commissioners, with Democrats appointing the chair of the commission and Republicans selecting the vice-chair.

Commissioners will be experts on various subjects, such as civil rights, cybersecurity, intelligence, law enforcement and privacy. The panel will have subpoena power and must issue a final report, which should include recommendations to prevent future attacks, by Dec. 31.

The scope of the commission's investigation will focus on "the facts and circumstances of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have proved the attack on our democracy," according to the House Homeland Security Committee.