Katko, Thompson agree to create Jan. 6 commission to investigate Capitol attack

U.S. Rep. John Katko reached an agreement with House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to establish a commission that will investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Katko, who is the Republican ranking member on the committee, and Thompson introduced the bill Friday. The House of Representatives could vote on it next week.
The commission, as proposed by Katko and Thompson, would consist of 10 members. Each party will name five commissioners, with Democrats appointing the chair of the commission and Republicans selecting the vice-chair.
Commissioners will be experts on various subjects, such as civil rights, cybersecurity, intelligence, law enforcement and privacy. The panel will have subpoena power and must issue a final report, which should include recommendations to prevent future attacks, by Dec. 31.
The scope of the commission's investigation will focus on "the facts and circumstances of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have proved the attack on our democracy," according to the House Homeland Security Committee.
"The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol," said Thompson, who is pleased that he was able to reach a bipartisan agreement with Katko. "After all, the Capitol is not just a historic landmark, it is where our constituents come to see their democracy in action. As such, we owe it to the Capitol police and all who enter our citadel of democracy to investigate the attack."
The attack on the Capitol occurred as a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify the 2020 presidential election results. Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the complex to disrupt the votes.
There were five deaths related to the attack. Nearly 140 police officers were injured. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session, had to be evacuated along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
More than 400 people have been charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 breach.
Since the attack, there have been calls for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the attack. One of the Democrats' early proposals was to have an 11-member panel, with seven Democratic appointments and four for Republicans. Pelosi later proposed a commission with an even number of commissioners for both parties.
Katko, who has been one of the most prominent Trump critics in his party since Jan. 6, called the attack "unacceptable." He also panned the breakdown in information sharing and preparedness for that day's events, which he compared to what happened before the 9/11 attacks.
The Capitol, Katko continued, "remains a target for extremists of all ideologies." He also mentioned an incident on April 2 when a driver rammed a barricade outside of the Capitol. One Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured.
"As I have called for since the days just after the attack, an independent, 9-11 style review is critical for getting answers our (Capitol Police officers) and all Americans deserve," Katko said. "This is about facts, not partisan politics. I appreciate Chairman Thompson's robust collaboration and strong commitment to working together on this effort."
