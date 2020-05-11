You are the owner of this article.
Katko to hold latest COVID-19 telephone town hall on Tuesday

John Katko

U.S. Rep. John Katko speaks to reporters in Syracuse Nov. 22.

 Robert Harding

U.S. Rep. John Katko will be joined by federal and local officials for his next telephone town hall meeting Tuesday. 

Katko, R-Camillus, will take questions from central New Yorkers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. You can sign up to join the call at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to fill out the form is noon Tuesday. 

The telephone town hall will be streamed on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko

Katko's guests for the tele-town hall will be Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta and Bernard J. Paprocki, district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Syracuse district office. 

The Small Business Administration is overseeing the Paycheck Protection Program, a COVID-19 relief measure to help businesses affected by the pandemic. 

Like Katko, Gupta and Paprocki will be available for questions. 

"On the call, we will provide central New Yorkers with an update on local and federal efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and discuss important resources available to local businesses, farms and nonprofits," Katko said. "As we continue to address this crisis and work to rebuild our region's economy, I look forward to answering questions and invite all who can to join us." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

