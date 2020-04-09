Katko to Medicare: Cover mental telehealth services over phone during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. John Katko is leading other members of Congress in calling on Medicare to cover audio-only mental telehealth services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Katko, R-Camillus, authored a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requesting that Medicare cover telehealth services provided over the telephone and other audio-only devices.

According to Katko's office, Medicare does cover telehealth services with a video component. For example, it would reimburse Medicare recipients for telehealth services via Skype or a similar platform. But services provided over the phone are excluded.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued guidance allowing healthcare providers to evaluate patients over the phone. But that guidance didn't cover mental healthcare.

Katko cited a report released by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine that found 43% of adults age 60 or older say they feel lonely. With stay-at-home orders in place in New York and many other states due to the coronavirus outbreak, Katko believes that number is likely higher.

"Now more than ever, it is imperative we expand telehealth services to ensure those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders have access to quality care," Katko said.