Katko to Medicare: Cover mental telehealth services over phone during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Rep. John Katko is leading other members of Congress in calling on Medicare to cover audio-only mental telehealth services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Katko, R-Camillus, authored a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requesting that Medicare cover telehealth services provided over the telephone and other audio-only devices.
According to Katko's office, Medicare does cover telehealth services with a video component. For example, it would reimburse Medicare recipients for telehealth services via Skype or a similar platform. But services provided over the phone are excluded.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued guidance allowing healthcare providers to evaluate patients over the phone. But that guidance didn't cover mental healthcare.
Katko cited a report released by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine that found 43% of adults age 60 or older say they feel lonely. With stay-at-home orders in place in New York and many other states due to the coronavirus outbreak, Katko believes that number is likely higher.
"Now more than ever, it is imperative we expand telehealth services to ensure those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders have access to quality care," Katko said.
Mental health has been a concern during the pandemic. The economic downturn hasn't helped as millions of people lose their jobs. But there's also worry about how older Americans are faring as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on New York and other states.
Seniors are among the vulnerable populations at risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19. Nursing homes suspended visitation, social distancing guidelines discourage large gatherings and while checking on the elderly is encouraged, contact should be limited.
Another reason why coverage of mental telehealth services over the phone is needed, Katko argued in his letter, is that many Americans lack access to broadband. A Federal Communications Commission report in May 2019 found between 21.3 million and 42 million people don't have high-speed internet.
The letter authored by Katko, a co-chair of the Mental Health Caucus, was signed by eight other members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano, who co-chairs the caucus with Katko, signed the letter.
"With telehealth services being the only way millions of Americans have access to mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that CMS immediately acts to expand coverage to audio-only telehealth services, ensuring all Medicare recipients have access to mental healthcare," Katko said.
