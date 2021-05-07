Katko touts infrastructure plan, hears ideas from CNY leaders

At the start of a virtual roundtable with central New York business leaders and elected officials on Friday, U.S. Rep. John Katko asked them what they think is the top infrastructure need for their area.
The responses were what he expected.
Beyond surface transportation infrastructure, broadband and water systems were identified as major priorities. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who was one of the participants on the virtual roundtable, said they are working on a regional water plan to address concerns with Cayuga and Owasco lakes, both of which supply drinking water to communities in the county.
McNabb-Coleman added that there's also work on regional broadband upgrades. Access to high-speed internet was mentioned as a challenge throughout the district. Corey Dunham, Syracuse's chief operating officer, said broadband is a priority for the city.
Katko agreed that broadband is needed across the district. While acknowledging that the "digital divide is real," he said the lack of high-speed internet in some communities has posed challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For kids who are home from school, if you don't have access to the internet, you have a problem," he said.
One infrastructure-related topic that couldn't be avoided: The future of Interstate 81. The state Department of Transportation identified a community grid as the preferred alternative to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse. The Federal Highway Administration is working with the state to issue a draft environmental impact statement for public review.
There will be a comment period and public hearing this summer. After collecting the feedback, a final environmental impact statement will be released. Federal and state agencies will then issue the record of decision, which will identify the alternative selected to replace the viaduct.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this year that construction will begin in 2022. The state budget, which was approved in April, contains $800 million for the first phase of the estimated $2 billion project.
During the video conference with regional leaders on Friday, Katko said he's discussed the I-81 project with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He has invited Buttigieg to visit Syracuse.
While Katko recognizes the city's stance — Syracuse officials support the community grid alternative — he believes the concerns relayed by leaders in suburban and rural areas should be considered.
Ann Marie Taliercio, who is the president of the Central New York Area Labor Federation, panned the community grid alternative. Without a high-speed highway cutting through the city, she thinks it will "dump an incredible amount of traffic" on Syracuse streets.
"I know there's a plan that can include a grid and include a roadway and make everyone happy," Taliercio said. Many options that include a grid with a depressed highway or tunnel were reviewed, but they were deemed either too costly or not viable.
Katko does think it's important that there is more discussion about the I-81 project before a final alternative is chosen. He is planning to hold town hall meetings in addition to the public hearing that's planned for later this year.
"Whatever iteration is decided, I will make sure that I do everything I can to make it as successful as possible for the community," he said. "That's my job."
But I-81 isn't the only important infrastructure need for the region. The main reason Katko held the virtual roundtable is to gather feedback as President Joe Biden and members of Congress discuss a large infrastructure package.
Biden has his own proposal, but Katko wants a bipartisan deal. Katko met with Biden in March for initial discussions about an infrastructure plan.
Two weeks ago, Katko attended an infrastructure summit organized by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican. Other participants included Democratic and GOP members of Congress, plus two Democratic governors. At the summit, he circulated an updated version of an infrastructure plan he developed along with other members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
Katko's plan covers a wide range of infrastructure issues, from surface transportation to aviation, broadband and water systems. It's a plan that Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason thinks could address many of the city's infrastructure challenges.
Mason told Katko that the city's latest annual report found they would need $13 million just for road improvements. That doesn't include the additional costs for bridges, culverts and water infrastructure.
"What you've outlined in your report is exactly the need that we face in Auburn ... We're very thankful that there's actually talk happening about infrastructure," Mason said. "That's definitely the number one need."
