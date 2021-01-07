Katko: Trump incited 'unpatriotic' attack on Capitol, but removal a 'moot point'

U.S. Rep. John Katko blasted President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection targeting the Capitol on Wednesday, but he fell short of calling for his removal from office in the waning days of his presidency.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have been urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which provides a mechanism for removing the president from power. Under section 4 of the amendment, the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members can send a letter to congressional leaders notifying them that the president is unfit to serve.
If the 25th is invoked, Pence would become acting president. But there would be a process for Trump to contend that he is fit to hold office. Congress would then have to determine whether the president can perform his duties. Pence would be acting president if two-thirds of both houses of Congress believe the president is unfit for the role.
Katko, though, doesn't think that's a viable option because it could take several days or weeks to settle the matter, even though it could be resolved by Congress on a much shorter timetable.
Impeachment is an alternative to invoking the 25th Amendment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that if Pence doesn't act, Congress will bring articles of impeachment against Trump and seek his removal from office. But Katko also believes that wouldn't be settled before the transition of power.
"Based on all that, it's kind of a moot conversation because I don't think it would be done in time for this to happen," he said. "I'm looking very forward to Jan. 20. The president, his conduct was completely reprehensible. When Jan. 20 comes, I think America will be happy and I will be happy."
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, but there are legitimate concerns about Trump's actions and what else he might do over the next two weeks.
Wednesday was an example of what Trump is capable of as he refuses to acknowledge the results of the election. Before the pro-Trump mob rushed the Capitol, tearing down barricades and injuring police officers in their path, the president pledged to "never concede" and urged his supporters to fight. Even as the mob invaded the Capitol, he referred to them as "great patriots" while asking his supporters to go home.
Katko was in a House office building at the time of the attack. He blamed Trump for repeating false claims about election fraud, inciting his supporters and encouraging "this unlawful and unpatriotic attack."
It was a strong rebuke from Katko, who has been critical of Trump's statements in the past. After more than four years of comments that went against the norms of the office, this was the end for Katko. He says if he knew before the election what he saw on Wednesday he wouldn't have supported Trump's reelection campaign.
If Trump chooses to run for president again in 2024, he won't have Katko's support.
"He definitely crossed into a different level of heated rhetoric and he went from heated rhetoric to inciting violence. That is something that is new to me," Katko said. He added later, "He cannot be the standard-bearer of our party going forward. I think that people are recognizing that and I think he needs to recognize that as well."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.