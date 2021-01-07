Katko: Trump incited 'unpatriotic' attack on Capitol, but removal a 'moot point'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Based on all that, it's kind of a moot conversation because I don't think it would be done in time for this to happen," he said. "I'm looking very forward to Jan. 20. The president, his conduct was completely reprehensible. When Jan. 20 comes, I think America will be happy and I will be happy."

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, but there are legitimate concerns about Trump's actions and what else he might do over the next two weeks.

Wednesday was an example of what Trump is capable of as he refuses to acknowledge the results of the election. Before the pro-Trump mob rushed the Capitol, tearing down barricades and injuring police officers in their path, the president pledged to "never concede" and urged his supporters to fight. Even as the mob invaded the Capitol, he referred to them as "great patriots" while asking his supporters to go home.

Katko was in a House office building at the time of the attack. He blamed Trump for repeating false claims about election fraud, inciting his supporters and encouraging "this unlawful and unpatriotic attack."