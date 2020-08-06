Katko urges trade commission: Protect Auburn's Nucor Steel from unfair trade

U.S. Rep. John Katko testified Thursday before the International Trade Commission about the need to maintain duties on rebar from Mexico and Turkey to protect domestic manufacturers, including Nucor Steel Auburn, from unfair trade practices.
The commission is set to make a final determination soon on whether antidumping duties on rebar from Mexico and countervailing duties on rebar from Turkey should remain in effect. There has been a years-long effort to impose the duties because the two countries have exported cheap rebar into the U.S.
Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday that hurts companies like Nucor, which manufactures rebar at its Auburn mill. In the case of steel rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey, he noted that Nucor's competitors receive government subsidies and then sell the products here at prices that are below market value.
"It is my understanding that current trade remedies have been effective in restraining unfairly traded rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey, and as a result, U.S. rebar companies have been able to benefit from U.S. demand. In short, they are working," Katko said in his testimony.
In his remarks, Katko also argued that the duties should remain in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the economic crisis on steel manufacturers. He explained that the companies are not immune from "uncertain economic times."
"Revoking these remedies would compromise the industry's progress just when stability is needed most," he added.
The commission is in the midst of a five-year review of the duties. While it held a hearing Thursday and accepted testimony, the process will continue through mid-September.
Katko told the commission that the U.S. Department of Commerce has already stated that "unfair trade is likely to continue if the remedies are revoked."
"We cannot allow foreign producers that do not play by the rules to take advantage of the U.S. market and threaten much-needed jobs," he said. "In closing, I am not asking for special treatment for our manufacturers — I am simply asking that our trade laws be enforced."
It's not the first time Katko has testified at the International Trade Commission in support of Nucor Steel Auburn. In 2017, he provided testimony as the commission considered the impact of rebar imports from Japan, Taiwan and Turkey on the U.S. market.
When Katko visited Nucor for the opening of its rolling mill later that year, he said testifying on behalf of Nucor before the International Trade Commission was his proudest moment as a congressman.
In 2018, Katko joined Vice President Mike Pence for a tour of Nucor Steel Auburn.
"Representative Katko has been a consistent voice in the fight against unfair trade and we appreciate his support," said Jason Curtis, general manager of Nucor Steel Auburn. "He has visited our Auburn plant on several occasions and how important a level playing field is to our Nucor teammates, their families and the community."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
