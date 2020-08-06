Katko urges trade commission: Protect Auburn's Nucor Steel from unfair trade

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. John Katko testified Thursday before the International Trade Commission about the need to maintain duties on rebar from Mexico and Turkey to protect domestic manufacturers, including Nucor Steel Auburn, from unfair trade practices.

The commission is set to make a final determination soon on whether antidumping duties on rebar from Mexico and countervailing duties on rebar from Turkey should remain in effect. There has been a years-long effort to impose the duties because the two countries have exported cheap rebar into the U.S.

Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday that hurts companies like Nucor, which manufactures rebar at its Auburn mill. In the case of steel rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey, he noted that Nucor's competitors receive government subsidies and then sell the products here at prices that are below market value.

"It is my understanding that current trade remedies have been effective in restraining unfairly traded rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey, and as a result, U.S. rebar companies have been able to benefit from U.S. demand. In short, they are working," Katko said in his testimony.