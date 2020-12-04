Katko votes against federal marijuana decriminalization bill

When the House of Representatives on Friday passed a landmark bill to decriminalize marijuana, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko joined many of his GOP colleagues in opposing the measure.
The legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the federal Controlled Substances Act. It would also end penalties for anyone who manufactures, possesses or sell the drug.
There are other changes in the bill to address the economics of marijuana legalization, including a 5% tax on cannabis-related products and the creation of a trust fund, which would be funded by the tax, to support businesses and individuals affected by efforts to combat the drug trade.
There would also be a process for individuals to have their convictions expunged or sentences reviewed if they committed federal cannabis offenses, according to a summary of the bill. The legislation would block the federal government from denying benefits to someone with a cannabis-related conviction.
Proponents of the bill hailed its passage. Advocates have long argued that the crackdown on marijuana disproportionately affects communities of color. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, according to the Drug Policy Alliance.
"The criminalization of marijuana is a cornerstone of the racist war on drugs," said Maritza Perez, the director of the Drug Policy Alliance's Office of National Affairs. "Even after a decade of reform victories, one person was arrested nearly every minute last year for simply possessing marijuana.
"Today the House took the most powerful step forward to address that shameful legacy. But the MORE Act as passed is imperfect, and we will continue to demand more until our communities have the world they deserve."
The House passed the bill by a 228 to 164 vote. Five Republicans joined with 222 Democrats and one independent to support the legislation, while 158 Republicans and six Democrats opposed it.
It's unlikely to receive consideration in the Republican-led Senate.
Katko, a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted federal drug cases, released a statement after the vote calling the bill "overly broad." He also claimed that decriminalizing marijuana "would have serious negative implications in combating rising rates of substance use disorders and keeping our communities safe."
But Katko's main problem with the vote was that the House used its time to consider this legislation instead of passing more pandemic relief.
"With coronavirus cases spiking across the country and millions of Americans continuing to struggle, (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) should focus less on partisan stunts and more on effectively responding to the pandemic," he said.
For nearly eight months, there have been discussions about another large COVID-19 relief package. However, the Democratic-led House is the only chamber that has passed any relief proposal. On two occasions, once in May and another in October, the House passed versions of a plan that includes another round of stimulus checks, additional unemployment aid, funding for testing and aid for businesses.
Katko voted against both bills.
There is growing interest in passing a COVID relief bill before the end of the year. A $908 billion proposal released by the Problem Solvers Caucus — Katko is one of its members — is viewed by congressional Democratic leaders as a starting point for a new round of negotiations. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has his own proposal which is backed by the White House.
"My focus in Congress remains the same: We must act now to deliver much-needed relief to working families, small businesses, health care providers, educators and local governments," Katko said.
