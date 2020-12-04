Katko votes against federal marijuana decriminalization bill

"The criminalization of marijuana is a cornerstone of the racist war on drugs," said Maritza Perez, the director of the Drug Policy Alliance's Office of National Affairs. "Even after a decade of reform victories, one person was arrested nearly every minute last year for simply possessing marijuana.

"Today the House took the most powerful step forward to address that shameful legacy. But the MORE Act as passed is imperfect, and we will continue to demand more until our communities have the world they deserve."

The House passed the bill by a 228 to 164 vote. Five Republicans joined with 222 Democrats and one independent to support the legislation, while 158 Republicans and six Democrats opposed it.

It's unlikely to receive consideration in the Republican-led Senate.

Katko, a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted federal drug cases, released a statement after the vote calling the bill "overly broad." He also claimed that decriminalizing marijuana "would have serious negative implications in combating rising rates of substance use disorders and keeping our communities safe."

But Katko's main problem with the vote was that the House used its time to consider this legislation instead of passing more pandemic relief.