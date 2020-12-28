Katko votes for $2,000 stimulus checks, override of Trump's defense bill veto

U.S. Rep. John Katko voted on Monday to increase stimulus checks for millions of Americans from $600 to $2,000 and to override President Donald Trump's veto of an annual defense policy bill.

After Trump said he supported larger payments to those earning up to $75,000 a year or couples making no more than $150,000 annually, House Democrats introduced legislation to raise the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

The $600 checks are part of a COVID-19 relief bill that Congress approved before Christmas. Trump signed the bill on Sunday, but he expressed disappointment with some aspects of the bill, including the amount of the checks.

Last week, House Democrats attempted to pass the bill increasing the stimulus checks by unanimous consent, but Republicans rejected the request.

On Monday, the bill needed two-thirds approval in the House. Forty-four Republicans, including Katko, joined with nearly every Democrat to pass the measure.

