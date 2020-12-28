Katko votes for $2,000 stimulus checks, override of Trump's defense bill veto

U.S. Rep. John Katko voted on Monday to increase stimulus checks for millions of Americans from $600 to $2,000 and to override President Donald Trump's veto of an annual defense policy bill.
After Trump said he supported larger payments to those earning up to $75,000 a year or couples making no more than $150,000 annually, House Democrats introduced legislation to raise the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.
The $600 checks are part of a COVID-19 relief bill that Congress approved before Christmas. Trump signed the bill on Sunday, but he expressed disappointment with some aspects of the bill, including the amount of the checks.
Last week, House Democrats attempted to pass the bill increasing the stimulus checks by unanimous consent, but Republicans rejected the request.
On Monday, the bill needed two-thirds approval in the House. Forty-four Republicans, including Katko, joined with nearly every Democrat to pass the measure.
"From the start, I have firmly believed that the response must match the size and scope of this crisis," said Katko, who also voted for the $900 billion COVID-19 relief legislation signed by Trump. "While I was glad to see the president sign the relief package into law (on Sunday) to support small businesses, hospitals and provide direct aid to families, there is still much more that Congress must do.
"To signal my willingness to continue this work, I supported the measure before the House today."
The effort to distribute larger stimulus checks faces an uncertain fate in the Republican-controlled Senate. While Katko supported the bill, most GOP members opposed the larger checks. But because Trump supports increasing the amount to $2,000, there is pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on the proposal.
After voting for more direct aid to millions of Americans, the House also voted Monday to override Trump's veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act. Congress passed the defense bill earlier this month with strong bipartisan support. Katko highlighted eight measures he authored that were included in the final agreement.
But Trump has railed against the bill because it contains certain provisions he doesn't like, such as language to explore renaming military bases bearing the names of Confederate leaders. He also wanted the legislation to repeal a section of federal law that he views as a shield for social media and technology companies.
The House vote to override Trump's veto was 322-87. Now two-thirds of the Senate is needed to override the veto.
"For 60 consecutive years, Congress has worked in a bipartisan manner to pass the NDAA to strengthen our national security and equip our servicemembers with critical resources," Katko said. "Importantly, this year's bill will include a 3% pay raise for military personnel, as well as measures I authored to strengthen cybersecurity and expand access to mental health. It authorizes funding that will benefit our local defense industry, and continue to support high-paying skilled jobs in central New York."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.