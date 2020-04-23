Katko votes for $484B coronavirus aid bill to boost CNY hospitals, small businesses

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $484 billion relief package that will provide emergency assistance to hospitals and small businesses, and help boost COVID-19 testing across the country.
U.S. Rep. John Katko joined 387 of his colleagues in supporting the bill, which now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.
The legislation includes $310 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal initiative to provide loans to small businesses. The companies then use the loans to keep their employees on the payroll. If employers keep their workers on the payroll for eight weeks, the loans are forgiven.
There was an initial $349 billion included in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief measure approved in late March, but the program ran out of money shortly after it launched. Scores of businesses have been waiting for Congress to replenish the program.
Katko, R-Camillus, thinks the additional funding will provide much-needed assistance to companies in his district.
"It's one of the best ideas I've seen a government come up with as far as a government program during a crisis in a long time," he said. "It's a win-win because every person whose job is saved by this is another person we don't have to pay unemployment insurance for. It's a win-win, plus it's going to keep businesses afloat which is fantastic."
There's more aid for businesses included in the latest relief bill. Congress approved $10 billion for Emergency Economic Injury Disaster grants, which are administered by the Small Business Administration. Farms with less than 500 employees are now eligible for the program. Lawmakers added $50 billion for the Disaster Loans Program Account, another SBA initiative that will help businesses affected by the pandemic.
For hospitals, there is an additional $75 billion to help cover COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue. Katko believes this will benefit hospitals in his district that he fears are on the verge of financial collapse.
Some central New York hospitals have furloughed workers and are losing huge amounts of money daily. Auburn Community Hospital is among the medical facilities struggling because of lost revenue and expenses related to COVID-19.
"I think it'll stop some hospitals from possibly going bankrupt," he said. "This is a significant amount of money for them following in the footsteps of what we got them in the previous bill (the CARES Act). That, in and of itself, is tremendous."
The package also includes $25 billion for testing. There is a consensus that testing will be an important part of an economic reopening plan.
New York is attempting to double its daily testing output as it develops regional strategies for an economic reboot. The main focus will be on diagnostic testing, but the state is also aiming to expand its antibody testing capacity.
With the aid for hospitals, small businesses and testing, Katko believes his district will benefit from the bill.
"I'm just proud to be a part of it, proud to have advocated for it," he said. "I know it's not the end of what we need to do, but it's a pretty darn good shot in the arm for central New York."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.