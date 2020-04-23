Katko votes for $484B coronavirus aid bill to boost CNY hospitals, small businesses

There's more aid for businesses included in the latest relief bill. Congress approved $10 billion for Emergency Economic Injury Disaster grants, which are administered by the Small Business Administration. Farms with less than 500 employees are now eligible for the program. Lawmakers added $50 billion for the Disaster Loans Program Account, another SBA initiative that will help businesses affected by the pandemic.

For hospitals, there is an additional $75 billion to help cover COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue. Katko believes this will benefit hospitals in his district that he fears are on the verge of financial collapse.

Some central New York hospitals have furloughed workers and are losing huge amounts of money daily. Auburn Community Hospital is among the medical facilities struggling because of lost revenue and expenses related to COVID-19.

"I think it'll stop some hospitals from possibly going bankrupt," he said. "This is a significant amount of money for them following in the footsteps of what we got them in the previous bill (the CARES Act). That, in and of itself, is tremendous."

The package also includes $25 billion for testing. There is a consensus that testing will be an important part of an economic reopening plan.