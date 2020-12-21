Katko votes for $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

After a long wait for COVID-19 aid, the House of Representatives — with U.S. Rep. John Katko's support — approved a $900 billion relief package on Monday.
The legislation includes $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides aid to businesses, and 11 weeks of enhanced jobless benefits for unemployed workers. There is also $82 billion for education, $600 direct payments to millions of Americans, $25 billion for rental assistance and an eviction moratorium through Jan. 31, $8 billion for vaccine distribution and $45 billion for transportation systems.
Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement that the bill will send "long overdue relief to our communities."
"It has taken far too long to reach a compromise and deliver this aid," he said. "Throughout this process, I worked with my fellow members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to help reignite negotiations and push leaders in both the House and Senate to resume negotiations by crafting a COVID relief package that formed the basis for the final package passed by the House tonight."
The proposal released by the Problem Solvers Caucus sparked negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House. The framework was endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats.
Support Local Journalism
Before the House voted on Monday, the caucus celebrated the agreement. U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a New York Republican who co-chairs the caucus, called it a "victory for the American people." U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Virginia Democrat, said the group is focused on getting results for their constituents.
"We're Democrats. We're Republicans. But the one thing that unites us is a desire to do things for the American people," she said. "And I hope that that intention and that focus will spread to our colleagues because, frankly, there should be a day where the Problem Solvers Caucus is not necessary because, in fact, the entire Congress is committed —Democrats, Republicans and independents alike — to achieving what it is that those people who sent us here expect of us, which is governance and legislating."
But there has been criticism of some provisions in the ball, as well as what's not included in the final package. The $600 direct payments to Americans earning no more than $75,000 is half the amount ($1,200) that was paid out in the spring. The enhanced unemployment payments are $300 a week, down from $600 weekly payments that were distributed through July 31.
The final agreement excludes state and local government assistance, which bipartisan groups of governors and local leaders have said is necessary. But many Republicans, especially those in the Senate, oppose direct funding for state and local governments.
"While this package does not include everything we've advocated for, it is a substantial start in providing impactful, direct relief for central New York to help us through these turbulent times," Katko said. "There is more Congress can do, and I remain firm in my commitment to partnering with local government officials and community leaders to address local need."
After the House passed the measure, it heads to the Senate for consideration. Once it clears the Senate, it will be signed by President Donald Trump sometime this week.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.