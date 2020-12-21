Katko votes for $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

"We're Democrats. We're Republicans. But the one thing that unites us is a desire to do things for the American people," she said. "And I hope that that intention and that focus will spread to our colleagues because, frankly, there should be a day where the Problem Solvers Caucus is not necessary because, in fact, the entire Congress is committed —Democrats, Republicans and independents alike — to achieving what it is that those people who sent us here expect of us, which is governance and legislating."

But there has been criticism of some provisions in the ball, as well as what's not included in the final package. The $600 direct payments to Americans earning no more than $75,000 is half the amount ($1,200) that was paid out in the spring. The enhanced unemployment payments are $300 a week, down from $600 weekly payments that were distributed through July 31.

The final agreement excludes state and local government assistance, which bipartisan groups of governors and local leaders have said is necessary. But many Republicans, especially those in the Senate, oppose direct funding for state and local governments.