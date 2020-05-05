Katko wants more funding for Cayuga County, rural communities affected by COVID-19

Cayuga and other rural counties in upstate New York could benefit if the Northern Border Regional Commission is expanded and receives more federal funding.
U.S. Rep. John Katko and other members of Congress requested emergency funding for the commission, a partnership between the federal and state governments that seeks to help distressed counties in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
Katko's district includes three counties that are eligible for aid from the commission: Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne. Counties in the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and North Country are also part of the program.
Congressional leaders are discussing another COVID-19 relief bill that could include financial assistance for state and local governments. Katko, R-Camillus, supports providing direct financial assistance to local governments, many of which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn.
With more funding for the Northern Border Regional Commission, Katko thinks it would boost economic development in the counties that would be eligible for funding and could help advance certain projects, including broadband expansion.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for rural and economically distressed communities throughout central New York," Katko said. "Small businesses and working families are facing significant financial hardship, local governments are struggling to fund existing projects and services, and many residents are being forced to rely on internet services for work, school and medical appointments.
"As our region faces these challenges, the Northern Border Regional Commission is supporting projects that are more important now than ever — business retention and expansion, access to high-speed broadband, critical infrastructure development and job creation."
In a separate request, Katko and other members of Congress asked House and Senate leaders to give local governments flexibility to meet matching requirements. There are mandates for projects supported by the commission that local governments match the funding.
The two requests, Katko said, will help ensure vulnerable communities are supported during the public health crisis.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
