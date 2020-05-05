Katko wants more funding for Cayuga County, rural communities affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga and other rural counties in upstate New York could benefit if the Northern Border Regional Commission is expanded and receives more federal funding.

U.S. Rep. John Katko and other members of Congress requested emergency funding for the commission, a partnership between the federal and state governments that seeks to help distressed counties in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

Katko's district includes three counties that are eligible for aid from the commission: Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne. Counties in the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and North Country are also part of the program.

Congressional leaders are discussing another COVID-19 relief bill that could include financial assistance for state and local governments. Katko, R-Camillus, supports providing direct financial assistance to local governments, many of which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn.

With more funding for the Northern Border Regional Commission, Katko thinks it would boost economic development in the counties that would be eligible for funding and could help advance certain projects, including broadband expansion.