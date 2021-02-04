Katko wants national commission to investigate attack on U.S. Capitol

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neumann acknowledged that it's a complex problem and there are many factors to consider. One issue she raised is the political rhetoric. Without mentioning names, she referred to television commentators who are telling their audience that one side believes those who voted for Trump are domestic terrorists. She doesn't believe it's true — "I haven't heard anybody saying that," she said — but she warned that it can lead to more radicalization if it's repeated.

For a national domestic terrorism commission, she told Katko that it should be composed of a bipartisan collection of experts from various backgrounds, including civil liberties, counterterrorism and law enforcement, who can do their work out of the limelight.

"We need expertise from all those to come and evaluate what the best possible path forward is here," she said.

Brian Michael Jenkins, a senior adviser to the president at the RAND Corporation, agreed. He responded to a similar question from Katko by highlighting the work of the 9/11 Commission after the Sept. 11 attacks. The commission's history of the events, he said, remains the "most accurate, thorough account." A commission on domestic terrorism could achieve the same.