Katko wants national commission to investigate attack on U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. John Katko used his first hearing as the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee to build support for legislation that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The focus of the hearing was the domestic terror threat, especially after the events last month. A mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters rushed the Capitol and overpowered police. Members of Congress, who were in the process of finalizing the Electoral College vote that was won by President Joe Biden, had to be evacuated.
Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the riot.
In his opening statement, Katko, R-Camillus, outlined some history of domestic extremism, including the attacks carried out by Weather Underground, a far-left group, in the 1960s and '70s. He also noted the anti-government sentiment that led to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.
"While our nation's law enforcement and national security agencies are better prepared to combat emerging threats like domestic extremism than in previous years, much more needs to be done to bolster information sharing among federal, state and local partners," said Katko, who added that he's concerned there are "bureaucratic silos" preventing intelligence from being shared among agencies.
During his round of questioning, Katko asked Elizabeth Neumann, who served as assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention in Trump's Department of Homeland Security, about a national commission that would examine the domestic terror threat.
Neumann acknowledged that it's a complex problem and there are many factors to consider. One issue she raised is the political rhetoric. Without mentioning names, she referred to television commentators who are telling their audience that one side believes those who voted for Trump are domestic terrorists. She doesn't believe it's true — "I haven't heard anybody saying that," she said — but she warned that it can lead to more radicalization if it's repeated.
For a national domestic terrorism commission, she told Katko that it should be composed of a bipartisan collection of experts from various backgrounds, including civil liberties, counterterrorism and law enforcement, who can do their work out of the limelight.
"We need expertise from all those to come and evaluate what the best possible path forward is here," she said.
Brian Michael Jenkins, a senior adviser to the president at the RAND Corporation, agreed. He responded to a similar question from Katko by highlighting the work of the 9/11 Commission after the Sept. 11 attacks. The commission's history of the events, he said, remains the "most accurate, thorough account." A commission on domestic terrorism could achieve the same.
"I think it can look at the intelligence issues, the security issues, not in the narrowest sense but in the broadest sense about how we protect our government and its processes going forward in an age of the internet and without turning our public buildings, including the Capitol, into armed fortresses," he said.
Earlier in the hearing, Katko urged his colleagues on the committee to support legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican. The bill would establish a national commission to investigate the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol.
The measure, Katko explained, would give Congress "real answers to our questions and solutions to close critical homeland security gaps."
"This legislation, referred solely to our committee, has the support of a dozen Republican members of the committee, and I urge my majority colleagues to join us and move this bill through Congress," he said.
